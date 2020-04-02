The Victoria Fine Arts Association is moving forward with its “Let’s Get Lit!" event.
The event is a writing contest focused on showcasing short story and poem entries from anyone enrolled as a student at Victoria College and or the University of Houston-Victoria, according to a news release from the organization.
Submissions will be accepted through April 17.
The top three submissions will be selected and awarded cash prizes of $500, $300 and $200.
The event is now taking place online considering recent developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Full details and regulations go to the VFAA website at victoriafinearts.org/getlit.
