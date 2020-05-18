Victoria resident Lauren Montez was thrilled to get back in the gym Monday.
"I missed it," said Montez, 21.
For the past two months, Montez has periodically worked out at her home and backyard with body-weight exercises and some weights, but she said those workouts have just not been the same.
"It's my happy place," she said while preparing for a visit to her preferred spot, Zoo 365 Gym in Victoria.
On Monday, Texas gyms and exercise facilities reopened at 25% capacity in line with a May 6 proclamation from Gov. Greg Abbott. Since March 16, they have remained closed to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
Also Monday, Victoria County public health officials reported one new case of COVID-19, bringing its total count to 157.
Of those 157 total cases, 19 are active, and 131 are recovered. Seven residents' deaths have been connected to the disease.
Only Wharton and Victoria counties reported new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
When the YMCA opened its doors at 5 a.m., members were waiting, said Aubrey McWilliams, spokeswoman for the community association.
Although the group was a bit smaller than early morning crowds witnessed before COVID-19, McWilliams said she was pleasantly surprised by the showing. About 20 people, she said, came to get their morning exercise before 7 a.m.
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|36
|31
|3
|Goliad
|7
|5
|0
|DeWitt
|17
|14
|1
|Jackson
|15
|13
|1
|Lavaca
|8
|4
|1
|Matagorda
|66
|37
|5
|Refugio
|3
|0
|0
|Victoria
|157
|131
|7
|Wharton
|43
|33
|0
|9-County total
|352
|268
|18
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily.
"We didn't really know what to expect," McWilliams said.
Thankfully, she said, the morning turned out routine except for a few small changes.
Before they were set loose into the gym, members were required to sign a COVID-19 waiver and get their temperature checked.
Members were also asked to follow occupancy restrictions and were asked to wait outside or visit another part of the gym if too many people were present.
Staff will wear face coverings whenever they interact with the public, and members also are encouraged to wear face coverings and gloves.
Additionally, locker rooms and the YMCA's pool are closed in accordance with state orders, and YMCA staff were not able to offer complimentary coffee, which had once served as a social gathering opportunity for regulars.
Although Victoria's YMCA has not allowed any members to work out at the association's brick-and-mortar location, many with memberships have voluntarily continued to pay their monthly membership dues.
During the past two months, McWilliams said the YMCA adopted a motto of "Stay with us."
Those who use the gym, she said, pay membership fees that support a variety of community services, including child care, which has continued during the pandemic.
"It's not just a gym membership, we are a community membership," McWilliams said.
As a fitness instructor teaching in-person and broadcasted classes, Kristie Cohen, who doubles as the YMCA's membership director, said there's just something special about working out at the gym.
Part of that, she said, is the social benefits that come from waving, saying "hi" and sharing even a quick conversation with other regular gym-goers.
Plus, most people just do not have the kind of equipment available at most gyms, and as a result many who once exercised regularly have found their fitness slipping as of late.
That loss of fitness has popularized the term "COVID-15," which refers to the 15 or so pounds gained by many in the past two months, she said.
At Citizens HealthPlex in Victoria, gym members were excited to return to their normal routines and shed that weight, said Brett Barnett, director.
He said the crowd at that gym Monday morning was also slightly smaller than normal but significant considering the anxieties caused by COVID-19.
During their workouts, members at the Healthplex were eager to follow guidelines for distancing.
Barnett said his staff had considered placing markers on the ground instructing members where to stand, but they were pleased to see members following those guidelines without being asked.
About 70% of members Monday opted to wear masks, Barnett said.
Gym staff are also following a strict cleaning schedule that Barnett said might even be “overboard.”
Exercising members are asked to clean their equipment before and after using, and every hour, gym staff also clean equipment.
On top of that, the gym’s housekeeping employees are cleaning restrooms, doorknobs and other high-touch surfaces every 30 to 60 minutes.
“We take this very seriously,” he said. “We want people to know this is a clean, safe place.”
Wharton County
One new case of COVID-19 was announced in Wharton County on Monday. A total of 43 county residents have tested positive for the disease caused by coronavirus.
Wharton County Office of Emergency Management also announced Monday that two additional patients who previously tested positive have recovered, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 33. No county residents are reported to have died of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.