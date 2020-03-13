Victoria County hospitals and its jail will limit visits from the public and increase screenings to fend off potential spread of the new coronavirus, officials said Friday.
There are no confirmed cases of the disease caused by the virus in Victoria County.
Both Citizens Medical Center and DeTar Healthcare System, the county's two major hospitals, will limit patients to one adult visitor per day, said Dr. John McNeill, the local health authority. McNeill spoke Friday with a coalition of city and county officials to outline the area's plans. There were 39 confirmed cases of the disease Friday in Texas, including the first one in the Crossroads at Yoakum Community Hospital.
Patients and visitors to both hospitals will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19, McNeill said. At Citizens, entrance to the hospital will be limited to the emergency room and the hospital's main entrance.
All visitation to the Victoria County jail and juvenile jail will be suspended, McNeill said. Attorneys will be allowed to visit with their clients, but will be screened before entering any county facility. Anybody arrested and brought to the jail will also be screened for symptoms, McNeill said.
Local nursing homes have also instituted screening measures for visitors, county epidemiologist Brittany Burgess said.
McNeill tried to settle down anxious residents who have heard rumors of cases in Victoria County.
"Contrary to what you may have read on social media, we don't have any secret COVID patients hidden in the basement," McNeill said. "We have had no cases in Victoria, and trust me, if we do, you will all know immediately."
Officials said they will hold daily 3 p.m. press conferences and broadcast them live to keep residents informed, and updates will be posted to the Victoria County Public Health Department's Facebook page. The Victoria Advocate will broadcast the press conferences live on its Facebook page and share all updates at VictoriaAdvocate.com.
McNeill and others urged residents to stay calm and continue practicing basic good hygiene practices, such as regularly washing their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Buying excessive amounts of groceries, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and toilet paper are not necessary at this time, local and state officials emphasized Friday.
Communities throughout the country are organizing to respond to the spread of the virus, which was first detected last year. COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, is expected to continue to spread throughout the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Federal officials expect many people in the U.S. to be exposed to the virus at some point this year or next, but said they do not expect most people to develop serious illness. Older adults and those with long-term health conditions are at great risk, according to the CDC.
