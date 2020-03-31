COVID-19
The Victoria County Public Health Department identified seven more cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon, bringing the county total to 15.

The patients include a male in his 50s and six females –  two in their 40s, two in their 70s, one in her 50s and another in her 30s, according to a press release from officials. 

A previously case that was reported in Victoria has since been identified as a Goliad County case, officials said. More information will be provided as the investigation continues. 

The health department is monitoring the patients' contacts, setting up any needed testing and working to identify anyone who might have been exposed while they were infected with the novel coronavirus, officials said. Anyone found to have close contact with the patients will be contacted directly by the health department. 

This is a developing story. Please check back at VictoriaAdvocate.com for more details as they become available.

Kali Venable is an investigative and environmental reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6558 or at kvenable@vicad.com.

