Victoria ISD adjusts meal distribution

Victoria school district plans to adjust its meal distribution starting Monday.
Meals will be distributed Monday and Thursday at five distribution locations, district spokeswoman Shawna Currie said.
The goal is to limit the amount of contact between people, so distribution will be twice a week, Currie said. The five sites include: Aloe, Rowland, Crain and Hopkins elementary schools and Stroman Middle School.
The Texas Department of Agriculture will not allow schools to supply weekend meals, Currie said. All kids up to 18 years old will continue to be fed Monday through Friday in Victoria.
The district applied for a waiver through the Texas Department of Agriculture, which will allow parents to pick up meals without their child present. They would need to have the child’s birth certificate, a current report card or student ID to pick up the meals, Currie said.
She anticipates the waiver will be accepted for next week’s meal pickups.
