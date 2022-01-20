Victoria’s school district will temporarily close Victoria West High School due to COVID-19 related staff shortages.
The school will be closed Friday after exceeding the 30% staff absentees threshold. Too many missing staff creates an environment where available staff is strained with no support staff. The school is expected to resume operations Monday.
Based on how the school operates, the decision was made with Victoria West High School’s administration to close Friday, said Sherri Hathaway, the school district’s emergency manager.
All athletic events will continue as scheduled.
The district is at Level 3 with their COVID-19 protocols. They are monitoring whether there is a need to cancel events, have school closures and ongoing communication with administration on what actions need to be taken.
Monitoring is ongoing, and the other campuses were not at the same level as Victoria West High school as of Thursday, Hathaway said
Although specific numbers weren’t given Thursday, staff COVID-19 case trends remain at the same level as last week across the district, she said.
