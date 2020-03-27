There’s no clear answer for how many Victoria County residents have been tested for COVID-19.
The system for potential COVID-19 patients to be screened for the new disease involves a complex web of independent clinics, physicians and hospitals, none of which publicly share the number of tests they have ordered or the results of those tests.
Victoria isn't alone in lacking a streamlined system for COVID-19 testing. The entire nation has grappled with a slow rollout of testing as COVID-19 increased from about a dozen cases in early February to more than 100,000 nationwide as of 5 p.m. Friday, according to researchers at John Hopkins. Initially, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released very narrow requirements for who could be tested for the disease, requiring that symptomatic patients had traveled abroad recently or had known contact with another confirmed patient. Even when those restrictions were changed, issues with the CDC's testing kits caused additional delays.
In the past 10 days, private labs have begun running their own COVID-19 tests, which has expanded the ability to test dramatically both in Victoria and around the country. But there still exists a patchwork system of exactly who can get a test, and what information is reported, that varies by state and even by county.
The country's inability to widely test has made the virus more difficult to track and to understand what parts of the country are facing outbreaks of the disease.
A new analysis from the New York Times estimates that Texas has tested 73 people per 100,000 residents, far behind other states and the national average.
In Victoria County, there are three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county as of 5 p.m. Friday, but no clear answer of how many people overall who have been tested.
Dr. John McNeill, Victoria’s public health authority, said at a press conference Wednesday that he estimated between 70 and 100 people had been tested through public laboratories.
But local officials don't know how many have been tested overall, because private labs are obligated to report only in the event of a positive case.
"I can tell you without a doubt that the local authority and the head of the health department have no idea how many people have been tested," McNeill said at the press conference.
This week, Victoria officials opened a mobile specimen collection site, where those who are pre-registered and have a doctor’s order to be tested for COVID-19 can drive through a parking lot and get a specimen taken and sent off to a lab for testing, without ever leaving their cars.
The drive-thru site was open for four hours Tuesday and four hours Friday, and the hours will be the same next week, officials said. This week, 37 patients had samples collected at the drive-thru site, and five people are already signed up for next week, said Victoria spokeswoman Ashley Strevel.
At the drive-thru site Friday, cars pulled into a security checkpoint where patients would press their driver’s license against the driver’s window, so health-care workers could confirm that they had a doctor’s order to be tested. If a patient accidentally began to roll down the window, they would be quickly instructed to close it, to prevent any possible spreading of the virus.
Although the drive-thru site is expected to increase the availability of testing in the Victoria area, people also can get samples collected at local clinics and doctor’s offices who are offering the service. Those independent groups will report positive cases to the state and to local officials, but pending and negative test results are not made publicly available anywhere. Those numbers can provide important additional context to positive cases, as they can indicate the infection rate in a given community and the backlog for labs running tests.
Patients worried they might have COVID-19 can get their swabbed at Victoria ER, the freestanding emergency clinic located at 6703 N Navarro St.
Dr. Joel Pearsall, a board-certified emergency physician there, said he had collected samples for COVID-19 from about a dozen patients. Those samples are then sent to one of the Victoria locations of Clinical Pathology Laboratories, which is capable of testing for the disease. Pearsall said CPL had been returning test results in about one or two days.
Although most counties in the Crossroads don't know how many of their residents have been tested, some have independently figured out a way to gauge the number by mobilizing a reporting system where physicians, clinics and hospitals notify local authorities how many tests have been ordered and what the status of those tests are.
In Matagorda County, where 11 people were confirmed to have COVID-19 as of 5 p.m. Friday, planning for such information sharing began in mid-March, said Donna Huitt, the marketing director for the Matagorda Episcopal Health Outreach Program, or MEHOP. MEHOP has clinics in both Matagorda and Wharton counties.
Every day, Huitt shares information on how many patients have been tested for COVID-19 at one of MEHOP’s clinics, and whether those tests are positive, negative or pending, and send that information with the emergency management offices in Wharton and Matagorda counties, depending on where the patient was tested.
All of the local health-care providers have voluntarily agreed to share this information with the county after creating a protocol with local officials and law enforcement before cases even starting cropping up in Matagorda, Huitt said. Wharton County officials quickly followed suit with a similar system.
This information is sent to Matagorda County officials from MEHOP clinics, the local hospital, and private physicians who order the test independently.
“We all agreed to self-report to one central source so that we can get accurate information to the public as quickly as possible in order to raise awareness,” said Aaron Fox, the spokesman for Matagorda Regional Medical Center, the local hospital. “This also allows us as to alert law enforcement and emergency management about their risk of exposure as they serve the community.”
At least 259 people in Matagorda County have been tested for COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to the numbers reported by local physicians, the hospital, and local clinics.
This information helps pinpoint the positive cases, but it also gives "officials really a broad idea of what actually is going on in your county," Huitt said.
A voluntary self-reporting system is a little simpler in Matagorda and Wharton counties, where there are fewer clinics, hospitals and physicians who need to share information. In San Antonio, Mayor Ron Nirenberg opted for a non-voluntary approach. Nirenberg issued an executive order mandating that any private, public or commercial lab report its testing numbers to the city's health department.
Public health experts say expanded testing will help regions with outbreaks of the disease better understand how fast it is spreading and how to contain it. A scientific study from a small city in northern Italy concluded that an aggressive testing plan helped the community stop COVID-19 from spreading in a country that has been devastated by the disease.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.