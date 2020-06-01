For more than two months, Johnny Cruz has kept a list of questions to look up on the internet.
Retrieved from his pocket, that handwritten list included search terms from the pragmatic “foods to avoid if you are diabetic” to the more reflective “how many years has mankind’s history been documented?”
Without a home computer, the retired 67-year-old Victoria resident had not accessed the internet since the library closed March 21.
Like many businesses and numerous local public facilities, the library had closed to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
And when it finally reopened at 10 a.m. Monday, an eager Cruz quickly found a seat at a vacant computer and began going down his list.
“It gives me answers,” he said. “I really missed it.”
With about 20 people waiting to enter when doors opened and more quickly following that morning, Dayna Williams-Capone, library director, said she was so far pleased with the turnout.
“We really didn’t know what to expect,” she said. “I am surprised and excited because it’s like ‘Wow, they’re already lining up.’”
During the downtime, the library has not stayed idle.
Visitors Monday morning were not only welcomed by friendly, mask-wearing staff but also by a brand new floor and carpet installed during the shutdown.
“It looks amazing,” Williams-Capone said. “We are very excited, so excited.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.