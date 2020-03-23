Most of the Victoria Mall's few patrons on Monday afternoon used the otherwise empty halls to complete their daily exercise routines.
Barbara Garza was one of several walkers who got their workout in front of the storefronts that have closed as a result of the new coronavirus. Beginning last week, retail stores began shutting their doors to help curb the spread of the virus that has now infected about 40,000 people nationwide.
"She does all the exercise classes and everything and they closed all her classes," said her husband, Cruz Garza, as he waited on a bench for his wife to finish her workout.
Only about a dozen stores remained open at the mall Monday.
Andy Blanchard, who worked at MasterCuts, said the closures began last week.
"At the beginning of last week we started losing stores every day," she said. "We lost two to three each day."
Although Blanchard's store had already closed, on Monday she used the store's internet to file for unemployment benefits. Blanchard said she's been cutting hair for more than 20 years and that she's unsure whether she'll be able to return to work soon.
"This is what I've been doing since I graduated high school," she said. "If I can't do this, I don't know what I'll do."
Most of the closed stores had signs on their storefronts saying they'll reopen April 3.
In a statement, Coles Hull Doyle, the spokeswoman for Hull Property Group, which owns the mall, said the Victoria Mall will remain open until further notice.
"Mall stores have the flexibility to operate an alternative schedule," the statement read. "Some stores are choosing to close early while others are opting to open later. Some are temporarily closing while others are operating normal hours. Because a mall is made up of a unique group of businesses who sell a unique variety of goods and services, we felt it is best to maintain normal mall operating hours to allow stores the flexibility to operate the hours that are best for their business."
As the mall remains open, Doyle said staff are working to clean common areas and encouraging patrons to practice proper hand hygiene.
The mall has canceled events scheduled to take place in the next few weeks and its stores are implementing safety and hygiene measures, according to the statement.
"The health and well-being of shoppers is our priority and we will continue to closely monitor the guidelines and recommendations of the CDC and Department of Public Health for our community," Doyle said in the statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.