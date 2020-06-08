A Victoria man in his 40s has died of COVID-19, health officials said Monday night.
The patient had been hospitalized in Victoria, according to a news release from the Victoria County Public Health Department.
"It’s unfortunate that our county has lost one of its residents because of the spread of this virus," officials wrote in a news release. "The Victoria County Public Health Department extends its deepest condolences to the patient’s family and friends."
The man is eighth county resident die of complications from COVID-19, according to county officials.
Matagorda County
Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday in Matagorda County.
Local officials initially reported that three residents had tested positive for the new coronavirus on Monday before identifying three additional positive patients.
The new cases bring the county's total to 77. Of those, 46 have recovered and five residents have died.
The new patients include: a woman between the ages of 60 and 70; two men between the ages of 15 and 25; a woman between the ages of 25 and 35; and man between the ages of 50 and 60; and a woman between the ages of 50 and 60, according to a news release from the Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center. All six patients are recovering at home. The 76th and 77th patients, a man and woman both between the ages of 50 and 60, are "socially connected" according to local officials. The other patients do not appear to be connected.
More than 2,000 tests have been completed in Matagorda County, officials said.
