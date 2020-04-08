Victoria's May 2 general election has been postponed to Nov. 3.
Victoria College, Victoria Independent School District and Victoria County Water Control District 2 had scheduled elections for May 2, said Margetta Hill, Victoria County's elections administrator.
Gov. Greg Abbott in March issued a proclamation suspending provisions of the Texas Election Code to allow the political subdivisions to postpone their 2020 local elections.
The next election scheduled is the county's runoff election, which was originally scheduled for May 26. Abbott postponed that election to July 14.
Dale Fowler and Justin Marr, both candidates for Victoria County sheriff, will oppose one another in the runoff election. Additionally, Ashley Hernandez and David Hagan will oppose one another in the runoff election for county tax assessor-collector.
For Democratic state offices, Mary “MJ” Hegar and Royce West will oppose one another for U.S. Senator, and Chrysta Castaneda and Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo will oppose one onother for railroad commissioner.
