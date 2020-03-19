Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy suspended parts of the city code to allow for emergency, temporary shelters to be built without a fire sprinkler system.
McCoy said the decision was a preemptive move should there be a need for emergency housing.
“For this brief period, you don’t have to put a sprinkler system in” when it comes to emergency housing, McCoy said. The mayor’s order also applies to fees and deadlines. The order will be in effect until McCoy terminates it or the local disaster declaration is lifted or expires.
McCoy detailed the decision in a Thursday news conference where officials also discussed the governor’s orders that all restaurants and bars cease in-house dining and that all schools and gyms close their doors.
Victoria authorities are responsible for enforcing the governor’s orders, but officials said Thursday that they expect voluntary compliance from all business and schools affected.
Thursday evening Police Chief J.J. Craig released a video on the department's Facebook page outlining changes the department will make in handling cases and talking with people. He assured the public the department would continue to respond to their needs, continue to patrol and to investigate crime.
But he said in an effort to limit exposure and maintain social and physical distancing, the officer may ask a person to step out of their home to speak to the officer. Non-emergency calls in which evidence does not need to be collected may be handled over the telephone.
Also, if the caller is ill, he asked that they tell the dispatcher as well as the officer so proper precautions can be taken when dealing with the call.
Gov. Greg Abbott also ordered all people in Texas to avoid social gatherings with more than 10 people and prohibited anyone from visiting nursing homes, retirement communities or long-term care facilities unless they were providing critical assistance. The governor’s orders do not require people to shelter in place, and people are free to move about their communities as needed.
“This does not curtail movement around town,” McNeill said. “You can still go to places you need to go. We would like you to restrict those to as needed. We don’t want people out and about, we’re trying to curtail that as much as possible but we’re not saying don’t go get food.”
Abbott’s order does not apply to day care or child care facilities, although additional precautions have been put in place for those facilities.
Abbott’s orders go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday and will end at 11:59 p.m. April 3, but they could be extended for a longer period of time.
Local officials also said they were working with private labs so more testing could be done locally. Just 2,335 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state of Texas as of noon Thursday. The country’s ability to test people for the disease has lagged far behind other countries that are also working to contain the outbreak. Because the testing rollout has been so slow, public health experts agree that there are likely far more undiagnosed cases of COVID-19 than are reflected in state and national data.
“We have made arrangements with several private laboratory companies that are going to make COVID testing available in Victoria and we’re working on the logistics to make that happen,” McNeill said. “We’re gathering the equipment that it’s going to take to obtain the specimens and making sure that we have a good pathway to send those specimens so that we can get the results as quick as possible.”
All three Victoria locations of Clinical Pathology Laboratories are capable of testing for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. It’s unclear how many private labs in total are capable of running the test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.