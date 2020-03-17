Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy said community leaders will do all they can to protect the area’s most at-risk populations, including those experiencing homelessness, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have an obligation to take care of those that are most vulnerable in our community,” he said during Victoria’s City Council meeting Tuesday.
Trish Hastings, the executive director of Christ’s Kitchen, said during the meeting that earlier in the day, the soup kitchen fed almost 300 people to-go plates with almost no problems. But, she said, the people who were fed were “terrified.”
“They don’t watch TV, they don’t have access to news and all they know about COVID-19 is what they’re hearing on the streets,” she said. “And we had several in tears at our facility today requesting latex gloves so they could eat their meal with gloves on because their hands are dirty.”
Hastings asked that the city look into providing hand-washing stations throughout the community where many of the homeless congregate, such as at Queen City Park and in the downtown area.
Additionally, she encouraged the council to work on a specific plan should a person who is homeless test positive for COVID-19. Ginny Stafford, the executive director of Mid-Coast Family Services echoed that plea, saying not having a place to practice the recommended self-distancing or quarantining is a big concern.
“Is this going to go on for 15 days, or three months or through the summertime, we don’t know,” Stafford said. “But there’s got to be some drastic steps because otherwise, they’re going to infect each other, they’re going to infect us, it’s going to be a domino effect that has some consequences that we aren’t prepared to deal with.”
Both Stafford and Hastings asked the city look into providing hotel vouchers to people who are homeless so they have a safe place to be alone and indoors.
Among the steps being taken already, McCoy said that Victoria’s two assistant city managers, Mike Etienne and Darrek Ferrell, will serve as liaisons to work with service and resource providers that help the homeless going forward.
McCoy said the community leaders “need to get busy” to ensure that all available resources, though they may be limited, are being used most effectively to protect the vulnerable populations. He added that local health and government officials are meeting daily and will consider the concerns and recommendations expressed during the meeting.
“What you brought up today will be brought up in the morning,” he said.
