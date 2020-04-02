Victoria County public health officials reported Thursday a COVID-19 outbreak at a Victoria health care center and suspended services there.
At least 11 employees at Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Victoria North, 102 Medical Drive, have been confirmed to have the new coronavirus and its resulting disease COVID-19, according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon.
It's unclear whether those 11 employees were counted with Wednesday's total of 20 infected people in Victoria County, said Ashley Strevel, Victoria spokeswoman.
She said she hoped to clarify how many people have so far been infected at Thursday's daily COVID-19 news conference.
“We have been in close contact with Post Acute Medical at both a local and corporate level, and they are fully cooperating with our efforts,” said Dr. John McNeill, Victoria County's public health authority. “We have also been in close contact with the State of Texas Region 8 Health Authority and local epidemiology team. We all have the same goal to identify, isolate and prevent any further transmission of this virus.”
Every patient and health care worker at the center will be tested for the new coronavirus, and the Victoria County Public Health Department is working to investigate all other people who may have been exposed.
As a result of the outbreak's discovery, public health officials have issued orders to suspend "wound care intake, evaluation and treatment, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy."
Also suspended are the admission and transfer of patients, except for emergencies, and outpatient services.
A post acute care center is one that offers rehabilitation for people who receive hospital treatment for a severe injury or illness.
Public health officials are also monitoring contacts with people who tested positive for the virus, testing potentially infected people and identifying people who may have been exposed.
Post Acute Medical, a for-profit company based in Pennsylvania, currently operates four hospitals in Victoria. Its locations are PAM Specialty Hospital of Victoria North, 102 Medical Drive; PAM Specialty Hospital of Victoria South, inside DeTar Hospital Navarro, 506 E. San Antonio St; PAM Rehabilitation Hospital of Victoria, 101 James Coleman Drive; and Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Victoria South East inside Citizens Medical Center.
Anyone found to have had close contact to the patients will be contacted directly by health department staff.
“Rest assured, all essential steps are being taken to protect not only the patients but the associated health care workers as well,” McNeill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.