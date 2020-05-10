For the second year, Patricia Lynn Graham celebrated Mother’s Day away from her husband.
This year and last year, her husband, Steven Graham, spent the second Sunday in May undergoing hospital treatment for complications of a foot injury he suffered about two years ago. This year, an infection related to the injury forced doctors to amputate his left leg on May 1.
Graham said she is lucky to have family members living at home with her: 5-year-old and 19-year-old daughters, and 7-year-old and 13-year-old sons. The 19-year-old is pregnant with Graham’s first grandchild.
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|36
|26
|3
|DeWitt
|15
|11
|1
|Goliad
|7
|5
|0
|Jackson
|14
|7
|1
|Lavaca
|6
|4
|1
|Matagorda
|64
|34
|5
|Refugio
|1
|0
|0
|Victoria
|150
|119
|6
|Wharton County
|41
|26
|0
|9-County total
|334
|232
|17
|* Editor's note: These counts are updated daily.
Nevertheless, Graham said the distance between her and her husband has been difficult.
“I want to cry,” she said.
As mothers around Victoria enjoyed the weekend’s beautiful weather and spent time with their families, many, such as like Graham’s family, were separated because of social distancing measures imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus.
On Sunday, the Victoria County Public Health Department announced the sixth death of a county resident.
The person who died, a man in his 70s, had been hospitalized in Victoria. Officials released no other personal information about the victim, and they said no additional cases of the virus had been reported in Victoria.
Graham’s advice to other mothers separated from family members because of COVID-19 is to cherish every moment with family and celebrate in-person when the chance arrives.
“I hope every mother out there has the best Mother’s Day they can possibly have,” she said. “For anyone in the hospital, I just pray for them to go home and spend a special Mother’s Day when they do come home.”
On Mother’s Day, Steven Graham said he’s reminded of spending time with his family, and he looks forward to the day he’s discharged from the hospital and can see his 5-year-old daughter.
“She really keeps me going,” he said. “It’s kind of hard on me right now.”
Although Domonique Davenport couldn’t gather with her whole family this Mother’s Day because they’re trying to practice social distancing, she and a group of area family members continued their usual tradition of gathering at her grandparents’ and aunt’s headstones in Memorial Park Cemetery.
“Usually, we would have a big dinner for Mother’s Day, but we haven’t been able to do that,” she said.
Although some of the restrictions have been lifted, Davenport said she and her family have been cautious about returning to local businesses and about gathering with out-of-household family members.
“We haven’t been to any restaurants, although we’ve eaten takeout,” she said. “We do Zoom meetings and Zoom family nights with family that live out of town.”
Like many people, Davenport said the pandemic has brought her tight family even closer.
“When it first started, we self-quarantined for about a month, but once you’re away from your family for so long, you miss them,” she said.
Like Davenport, Norma Garcia was happy to be spending Mother’s Day at Riverside Park with her family. After being isolated for so long, her family was itching to get outside.
On Sunday afternoon, she and several family members went out to enjoy this weekend’s beautiful weather. Because they were outside, she said they weren’t worried about the virus.
“Everybody’s spread out,” she said. “If somebody’s coming, you can move.”
Victoria County’s announcement of a sixth death was the only development announced Sunday by officials in the nine-county region.
