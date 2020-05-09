Jonathan Whitehouse, 35, a native of Victoria, is an internal medicine doctor for Bellevue Hospital, the flagship public hospital in New York City.
“I’ve always been interested in epidemic disease. Learning about the American HIV/AIDS crisis in the ‘80s fostered much of my initial interest in medicine and public health,” he said in an email. “And Bellevue has always been at the center of this kind of thing, so I feel like I’m where I’m supposed to be.”
While Whitehouse normally works on the internal medicine floors of the hospital, the entire hospital has been COVID-19-centric since late March. Almost every hospital has been turned into a COVID-19 care center with the massive redeployment of staff and other resources, Whitehouse said.
Before the pandemic, his typical day involved oversight of a team of residents and students who care for up to 20 internal medicine patients.
Now, Whitehouse works the 13-hour night shift during which time he troubleshoots clinical issues for patients being cared for by medical teams. He works as a liaison between internal medicine and ICU for patients who need escalated care.
“I round with the residents on their sickest patients and am part of a team that responds to emergencies called overhead,” Whitehouse said.
Health care workers from all medical specialties have become involved in roles unfamiliar to them, and hundreds of contracted workers from across the country have joined the effort. The surge hit a few weeks ago, and they are seeing decreased admissions now.
“During the surge, there were multiple overhead emergencies every hour, sometimes several at the same time,” Whitehouse said. “Fortunately, this is beginning to return to normal, now with usually just a handful each night.”
Despite the grueling pace, Whitehouse’s colleagues keep him going.
“The hospital has always been a giant team, and we all show up,” he said. “But it’s been truly inspiring seeing hundreds of specialists from fields outside of internal medicine join our service to respond to the epidemic. The same goes for the hundreds of visiting nurses and doctors from around the country. It’s been fun hearing more Southern accents in the hospital.”
While the hospital is much calmer now, operations still are dominated by the pandemic. Internal medicine and the ICU will continue to focus on COVID-19 for the foreseeable future, he said.
People of all ages get sick with the virus and do not do well, though the sickest are generally over the age of 40, Whitehouse said. The patients are overwhelmingly male and two of the risk factors for more severe disease seem to be hypertension and obesity.
“I’ve seen patients as young as 25, although they’re in the minority,” he said. “The oldest patients expectedly fare the worst. What’s surprising is how sick some patients in their 40s and 50s get.”
In hospitalized COVID-19 patients, Whitehouse helps make decisions about how to improve oxygenation, which sometimes requires patients to be intubated and moved to ICU for mechanical ventilation.
“It’s important to understand that we don’t know how best to treat these patients,” Whitehouse said. “Many doctors believe COVID is a novel disease process that isn’t behaving as other respiratory viruses do. We’re working without the evidence base and experience we normally use to make clinical decisions. It certainly feels like cowboy medicine in a way that colleagues of my generation have never experienced.”
Uncertainty in clinical decision-making has always been part of being a doctor, but with COVID, the uncertainty is constant, he said.
“We don’t understand the course of the disease or how to treat it,” Whitehouse said. “Attempting to care for patients with that degree of uncertainty present at all times takes a toll.”
Whitehouse said doctors have many questions. They do not understand why so many are asymptomatic while others get very sick. They do not know why some patients seem able to tolerate lower oxygen levels than with other respiratory diseases. They wonder why some patients develop blood clots. They are not sure about the best time to intubate patients and put them on mechanical ventilation.
“It’s very unpredictable,” he said.
The treatment has been rapidly evolving. For example, in the initial stages of the pandemic, doctors at Bellevue were not using intermediate oxygen delivery systems like non-invasive positive pressure or high flow nasal cannula, but they are a significant part of the practice now, Whitehouse said.
“The majority of patients that require mechanical ventilation are not experiencing quick recoveries, and many, unfortunately, die,” he said.
Bellevue Hospital is involved in clinical drug trials and some of the drugs seem more promising than others. However, there is not enough solid data to comment on what is working, he said.
Many of Whitehouse’s colleagues have caught the virus, and he does not rule out the possibility that he, too, has been infected with an asymptomatic case. Antibody testing has just become available to them.
While the personal protective equipment situation is not ideal, Whitehouse said he feels safe visiting patients. He wears a surgical mask in the public areas of the hospital. During patient encounters, he wears a single-use gown and a pair of gloves. He changes his N95 mask every few days and covers it with a single-use surgical mask. He cleans and reuses his face shield after seeing each patient. He is thoughtful about the surfaces he touches and uses lots of hand sanitizer.
Whitehouse said it is unclear what to expect in the future as people try to resume their normal lives. There certainly could be a second wave in the fall and even before that as political leaders try to reopen the economy, he said.
Whitehouse believes the quarantine was effective in New York City and probably everywhere else. The hospital was pushed to the absolute brink, and had the city not shut down, the health care system would have failed and there would have been a lot more deaths, he said.
“So everyone is very concerned about what happens when people start going back out again,” he said.
Whitehouse said there are moments when it all seems scary.
“There’s definitely a nagging fear of contracting the virus at work,” he said. “Doctors and nurses have always assumed a mostly known and minimal degree of risk when working with infectious patients. But that we know so little about COVID makes that risk much more uncomfortable.”
Underfunded and understaffed public hospital systems make the job more difficult, he said. Whitehouse sees this as an opportunity for the government and society to devise better ways to prevent this from happening again.
“We have to actually invest in institutions created to protect us from this type of thing,” he said. “Like defunding the CDC and WHO. Generically, national public health organizations have been defunded and marginalized. We have to invest in them for them to do their job. Over the past several decades, there has not been an emphasis on strengthening those institutions. We need increased and more thoughtful investment in the greater public safety net.”
Whitehouse earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and international business from the University of Texas at Austin and his M.D. from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.
His father, Terry Whitehouse, is a physician who works for Hospice of South Texas, and his mother, Susan Whitehouse, is a retired nurse.
“We’re very proud of him and very worried constantly. He’s been just as concerned about us,” his mother said. “It’s been an emotional ride for us and certainly an emotional ride for Jonathan and everyone he works with, seeing so many deaths and not being able to save so many people. They are not used to that. They are used to making people better.”
While New York provides infinite novelty, Whitehouse said he misses the “good people, slower pace, and breakfast tacos” in Victoria. He is exploring doing some part-time work in Texas.
“I always felt like Victoria had a strong sense of community. That probably contributed to my desire to have a job that felt integral to society,” he said. “But at the end of the day, I’m just doing the job that I signed up for.”
