As a health care worker on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, Mary Sullivan has learned to provide comfort and speak with her eyes.
The Victoria native flew to New York earlier this month to work for eight weeks as a resident respiratory therapist at a crowded hospital treating patients with COVID-19. While keeping her nose and mouth constantly covered by a mask, Sullivan, 55, said she’s learned to communicate to patients with her eyes.
“I’ve seen fear in people’s eyes, I’ve seen hope in people’s eyes. We’re talking with our eyes because it’s all you can see,” she said. “I’m trying to use my eyes to help and give them hope.”
For Sullivan, the decision to go help fight spread of the virus in New York, which has become the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., was easy.
“If somebody needs help, that’s what you do,” she said. “It’s what I needed to do.”
Back home in the Crossroads, Sullivan works at Cuero Regional and Yoakum Community hospitals when needed. She graduated from the respiratory therapist program at Victoria College in 2005.
In early April, while watching national news about COVID-19, Sullivan realized that she wanted to help in the place with the most need. As of Thursday, more than 223,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in New York, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. She flew to New York and had her first day at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx on April 6.
The hospital has 11 floors, each “full of COVID-19 patients,” Sullivan said. She often works in the emergency room.
“It’s eye-opening,” she said. “I cried immediately when I started because it was overwhelming.”
Sullivan said she is on her feet constantly working alongside the other health care workers at a rapid pace. As a respiratory therapist, she helps care for patients having trouble breathing, which is among the symptoms of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The days can get overwhelming, Sullivan said, because she is working in a new place with different machinery than she was used to, and she at times she has to witness “the horrible outcome” of the disease. The disease has led to more than 14,000 deaths in New York as of Thursday, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.
Sullivan said she’s seen the demand for ventilators and a demand for respiratory therapists firsthand, and is glad to be there to assist in any way that she can.
The decision to go wasn’t a surprise to her family and friends, said Amy Lara, one of Sullivan’s sisters.
“I’ll be honest, I was scared at first and I cried a couple of times,” Lara said. “But she’s dedicated to what she does, and it’s a calling she’s answering from God. There wasn’t anything anyone could stay to stop her, so we didn’t even try.”
Lara said she knows her sister is helping people through her kindness and personality alone.
“She can cheer anyone up that is feeling down or make you feel at ease,” she said. “We’re so proud of her.”
Family members check in with Sullivan daily to make sure she’s healthy and well, Lara said. Sullivan said the hospital is prepared with adequate personal protective equipment so she isn’t afraid that she’ll contract the virus herself.
“When I knew I should be here, something told me ‘Don’t be scared, go,’” she said. “As long as I’m here, I feel like I’m going to be protected and be able to help take care of people.”
Sullivan’s advice to the public is clear: Wear a mask when you go outdoors, and stay indoors as much as you can.
“Whatever people think, this is getting every gender, every age, everybody,” she said. “Stay in if you don’t have to go out. This is contagious. When you go down, you go down hard.”
At times, after working a long shift, Sullivan said, she feels worn down. But, quickly, she remembers the outpouring of support she’s received in calls, messages and care packages from family and friends. She recalls the stranger who could tell she was a health care worker and thanked her walking back to her hotel after a long day.
As she does, she feels encouraged and ready to head back to work.
“This coronavirus is real, and it’s devastating,” Sullivan said. “But after I go to bed and wake up the next day, I’m ready to get back at it again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.