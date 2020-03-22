As the country braces for a shortage of protective masks that can shield health care workers from the new coronavirus, one Victoria nurse is taking matters into her own hands.
Syriz Alconera has begun sewing masks for herself and her colleagues using a sewing machine and materials she has at home.
"I was like, 'Why can't I be a solution or find a solution to help a facility that I'm with?'" said Alconera, a nurse in the intensive care unit at DeTar Hospital Navarro.
As hospitals across the country have begun caring for patients infected with the new coronavirus, local leaders have begged the federal government and private companies to increase production of face masks and N95 respirators. N95 respirators are the best form of protection for health care workers because they filter out 95% of airborne particles, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has relaxed its guidelines on when they should be used because "the supply chain of respirators cannot meet demand."
Although the outbreak currently is focused in several areas of the U.S., health care facilities throughout the country are preparing for an influx of infected patients in the coming weeks and months. Alconera decided that she would get to work and opened a sewing machine she had received as a present a few years ago and began making her own masks using fabric and old T-shirts. So far, Alconera has made 8 masks during her days off from the hospital, and she plans to make more when she has time.
Alconera said local hospitals currently are not low on supplies but officials have been asking health care providers to use masks sparingly so there are enough if and when hospitals in Victoria begin treating an influx of COVID-19 patients. There were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria as of 5 p.m. Sunday, but there are hundreds throughout the state as well as evidence of community spread of the disease in Texas. The CDC has said it expects a majority of American adults to be exposed to the virus at some point this year or next.
Hospitals that aren't currently treating COVID-19 patients can look to facilities in New York and Washington for a glimpse of what is to come. Facilities there already are under stress as they treat hundreds of patients. Dr. Craig Smith, the surgeon-in-chief at New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center, wrote in a public letter of some of the challenges his hospital is already facing. His hospital typically uses 4,000 face masks a day, he wrote. The hospital is currently using 40,000 masks per day as more COVID-19 patients seek treatment, and Smith anticipates needing 70,000 per day.
The CDC has told health care professionals that in cases where face masks aren't available, they can consider using homemade masks like a bandana or a scarf when caring for patients with COVID-19 as a last resort.
Alconera said she saw a post on social media encouraging nurses to use bandanas as masks, which helped her spring into action.
"I got up and sighed, saying, 'I have to make my own then,'" she said. Alconera is making masks with multiple layers of fabric for additional protection.
Like Alconera, Dr. Lauren Streicher, a surgeon in Chicago, has also begun sewing her own masks, and has posted instructions for others who want to help. Streicher noted that homemade masks do not provide complete protection.
"Just to be clear, these masks do not offer the same protection as an N95 respirator or a disposable paper mask with appropriate filter material, but with nationwide shortages of protective gear, this is better than the scarves and bandanas many health care workers are resorting to," Streicher wrote on her blog.
Alconera said she hopes to continue to make more masks on her days off, perhaps with others willing to volunteer in the community. She said that while the COVID-19 pandemic is scary for health care workers and members of the community alike, she thinks the most critical step is in reaching out to each other.
During rough shifts, Alconera gets through the day by praying and talking to God, she said.
"Be there for everyone because this is all our battle, not only a single person, not even only our government but every single one of us has to win this," Alconera said. "We can win this if we are all together. This calls for solidarity in us. And to maintain humanity and kindness and compassion to everyone."
