Odessa Heilker, 3, walks around the Happy Easter sign that she and her mom, Dr. Autumn Lind, drew in their driveway on Friday, April 10. Odessa told her mom what to draw, including heart and violets, and drew the grass near the rabbit. "It is a positive message for people that drive by, including our delivery people," Lind said. She said she is worried about mental health of everyone because people are worried about many things during this pandemic. "On the other hand, the good news is we all seem to be forming a more real neighborhood. There's a sense of community now."
Gary Henneke stands in front of his stand at the Victoria Farmers Market on Saturday, April 11. His wife Shirley started making masks for adults and children about two weeks to try and use up some spare supplies.
Kaci Spendlove, 12, waits for the next leftover food to organize on Saturday, April 11 at the Victoria Farmer’s Market. Kaci and her twin sister, Loni, often help their mom, Annie Spenlove, owner of Spendlove Vegetable Ranch, at the Farmer’s Market.
Bridgette Barraza, left, purchases some vegetables from Annie Spendlove, owner at Spendlove Vegetable Ranch on Saturday, April 11 at the Victoria Farmer’s Market. Barraza has been recently coming to the market more regularly. “They are local people,” Barraza said. “Why not spend my money for local people.”
Loni Spendlove, 12, takes out a sign to remind customers of staying 6 feet apart and not touching the foods on Saturday, April 11 at the Victoria Farmer's Market. As precautions, vendors wore masks, hand wash stations were installed, and vendors who handle only payments and only foods were assigned whenever possible.
Washington state resident Jeff Hopkins, left, looks out towards Lavaca Bay with his brother Jordan, right, on Saturday, April 11 in Port Lavaca. Hopkins said him and his brother are embarking on a road trip but is worried about their family back home in Washington.
Loni Spendlove, 12, carries egg-shaped woods that she received from another vendor, David Strickland, on Saturday, April 11 at the Victoria Farmer's Market. "He wanted to spread joy and love," said Strickland's coworker, Matthew Sylvester.
"Please stay 6 feet apart" was written at several locations on the ground on Saturday, April 11 at the Victoria Farmer's Market. The Farmer's Market opens every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the parking lot of Pattie Dodson Public Health Center with precautions to reduce the risk of exposure to the coronavirus.
Hand wash stations were installed at the center of the Victoria Food's Market as well as at the vendors' station on Saturday, April 11 at the Victoria Farmer's Market. The Market's Facebook page also says market surfaces are disinfected throughout the day and no food samples are given to customers.
Kaci Spendlove, 12, left, and Loni Spendlove, 12, wear masks while helping their mom, Annie Spendlove, on Saturday, April 11 at the Victoria Farmer's Market. Annie said that she sells vegetables more through preorders than in person. Her customers order by texting Spendlove Vegetable Ranch on Facebook and receive their orders in their car. She took 40 orders last week and 30 this week.
The Hamilton family waves at a parade in Nursery on Saturday, April 11. Teachers from Nursery Elementary School and the Nursery Volunteer Fire Department joined together to have a parade for nearby neighborhoods. With families stuck at home for Easter, residents like the Hamilton family enjoyed a little break from the coronavirus pandemic. Lolly and her husband Michel are both essential workers, so their three children spend weekdays doing distance learning. Her youngest, Myles, completes weekly work packets while her two oldest, Mathu and Mykey, must do online courses for seven different classes. Lolly said she's scared about the coronavirus, but hopeful for the future once the number of new cases start decreasing. "I can't believe what's happening and that it's here, Lolly said. "I'm ready to go back to some kind of normal."
Ashley Resendez prepares for a parade through Nursery on Saturday, April 11.Teachers from Nursery Elementary School and the Nursery Volunteer Fire Department joined together to have a parade for nearby neighborhoods.
A Nursery Volunteer Fire Department truck drives by Kingwood Ranch residents in Nursery on Saturday, April 11. The fire department and Nursery Elementary School teachers paraded around different Nursery neighborhoods to see their students and do something nice for the community.
Myles and Mykey Hamilton wave at passing by carsduring a parade in Nursery on Saturday, April 11. The Nursery Volunteer Fire Department and Nursery Elementary School teachers joined together to put on a parade for nearby neighborhoods.
The Nursery Volunteer Fire Department turns into the Kingwood Ranch neighborhood in Nursery on Saturday, April 11. The fire department and Nursery Elementary School teachers joined together to put on a parade for the community.
Myles Hamilton plays with his cat Mittens while he waits for a parade to drive by the Kingwood Ranch neighborhood in Nursery on Saturday. The Nursery Volunteer Fire Department and Nursery Elementary School joined together to put on a parade for the community.
A car in a parade drives by Kingwood Ranch residents in Nursery on Saturday, April 11. The Nursery Volunteer Fire Department and Nursery Elementary School teachers joined together to put on a parade for the community during Easter weekend.
One of those people is a person associated with Retama Manor Nursing Center Victoria South. It’s unclear if that person is a resident, employee or another person associated with the nursing home.
A nursing home administrator has provided a statement but declined to answer questions about the person infected with COVID-19.
Coons did not want to reveal her aunt’s name out of respect to her family but said the woman was elderly and was being cared for at a nursing home in Albany, Ga.
She described the woman as witty and loving. She will be missed by her son, daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren and siblings.
“I absolutely loved her with my whole heart,” Coons said.
Coons’ aunt had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The terrible news came as a shock to Coons’ family, who lost another relative to cancer about two months earlier.
“It’s worse than hard,” she said.
Coons has taken the disease seriously since its start, and she asked her fellow community members to do the same.
“I was very concerned COVID-19 would be widespread and dangerous and that at some point in time someone in my family would definitely be affected,” she said. “People did not take the threat serious until it creeped onto their little corner of the world.”
That’s why she also asked her community to continue recommended social distancing, hygiene and other safety precautions.
“It has not been overblown and had people started taking the recommended precaution earlier, this pandemic would have still happened but maybe not at the magnitude we are seeing now,” she said.
Those recommendations from Coons are especially important with public health officials recently announcing the virus’ spread had progressed from mild to moderate.
“The sudden increase ... took place between March 30 through April 9 when we went from zero community transmission confirmed COVID-19 cases to 16, all within an 11-day period,” said Brittany Burgess, epidemiologist for Victoria County. “Initially, the majority of confirmed COVID-19 cases we were seeing in Victoria County were travel related. The shift away from travel related to a steadily increasing and somewhat sporadic nature of the confirmed community spread cases resulted in the moderate community spread designation.”
Community spread is a term used when an infected person’s source of infection is not identified as resulting from travel, she said.
Before that change in severity, county public health officials already had instituted policies and orders recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, she said.
Such policies and orders include a “Stay Home, Stay Safe Order” and recommendations to residents to wear cloth face coverings and masks in public.
It’s also possible the virus again could increase its level of spread to even more severe degrees that Burgess described as “high spread” and “widespread spread.”
When the virus becomes widespread in Victoria County, nearly all new cases will be the result of community transmission, she said.
“There’s a possibility that we could see more severe levels of community spread if people do not practice social distancing,” Burgess said. “Including if people do not practice it over Easter weekend.”
Many in the community said they were taking the virus seriously.
Magnolia Beach resident Billy Hays said he was concerned because he suffers from serious breathing problems.
During the past month, he said he has mainly stayed at home.
“I just pray it’s over soon and we can get back to normal,” he said.
Victoria resident Brad Richards has not driven anywhere in the past 28 days and has had all groceries delivered to his home.
“I’ve just been sitting at home, building Legos,” he said.
Dr. Autumn Lind, a Victoria optometrist, said she was most worried about her 3-year-old daughter, Odessa Heilker.
Lind has struggled not only to protect her child’s health but also her innocence.
“We just handle it day by day, question by question. … I just have to make things up sometimes,” she said.
Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.
