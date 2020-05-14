A video of a parade at the Courtyard Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center posted by the Victoria Advocate caught the eye of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” said Linda Boothe, an employee at the Victoria nursing home.
The nursing home will be featured on the “Kellyoke” episode at 2 p.m. Monday on ABC. The center also will be featured on an episode of the “Home Not Alone” campaign, but the date for that program remains unscheduled.
The staff used to do the parade for holidays, but when the cornavirus pandemic hit, they have started doing it every day at 10 a.m. With a music box playing, they dress up, act silly and dance 6 feet apart down the hallways and outside on the sidewalk so residents and passers-by can see them.
“Cars go by and wave and honk,” Boothe said. “We’re getting pretty creative with activities for residents, especially for the quality of life during a pandemic. It breaks up tensions and the monotony of this now.”
Boothe said all 15 nurses are extraordinary, but Debra Young and Thelma Rocha go the extra mile in dressing up and making the parade entertaining.
“It is just astonishing,” Boothe said. “We are truly blessed. There is yet to be a case of coronavirus in our home.”
Some of the staff are going through difficult times right now with spouses being laid off and children at home, yet they walk through the front doors and they are all about business and taking care of the residents, Boothe said.
“I wish the whole world could experience our staff. We have 56 residents, so we are tiny, and that sets us apart. It’s not about the building and fancy furniture but about the hands and hearts that care for these residents – therapy, nursing, dietary, housekeeping, laundry – they are amazing. There is a lot of beauty within the walls of this courtyard.”
The “Kellyoke” episode will feature a music video of the song “You Say.”
“The song talks about doing what we need to do and not walking away and abandoning our jobs,” Boothe said. “Some of the staff got emotional. It’s powerful, and our staff needed to have that experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.