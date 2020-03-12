Question of the day Q: Are people being isolated and examined to see if they have the new coronavirus? A: Victoria County public health officials say anyone with respiratory illness symptoms, including new coronavirus symptoms, is normally placed in isolation. No new coronavirus cases have been identified in Victoria County. But a DeTar Hospital official said one person had been admitted into the hospital after they reported symptoms and a travel history consistent with the disease. After the patient tested negative for the new coronavirus, hospital officials discharged the patient. Citizens Medical Center has had no patients under observation for the disease, a spokeswoman said.

False rumors Cuero police say a rumor that a woman walked into a local department store and shouted that she had the new coronavirus is false. "With all of the hype being circulated about the (new) coronavirus, a rumor finally hit Cuero," according to a department Facebook post. "Rest assured that in the event there is a threat to the health and safety of Cuero residents, all necessary notifications will be made." SOURCE: Cuero Police Department

How to get tested Call, rather than visit, your doctor or the Victoria County Public Health Department. If your symptoms and history meet criteria for testing, a test could be ordered for you. County public health officials said they have received many requests for testing but have so far confirmed no cases of the new coronavirus. Although testing is not yet available in Victoria County, public health officials are working to bring them here. DeTar Hospital officials said they are working with Victoria County public health officials to get tests for people who need them. "We are using the screening guidelines for symptoms and risk factors and have a response plan to protect patients and our staff should it be needed. If a physician determines a patient meets the risk criteria, they will coordinate testing and the patient’s ultimate disposition, working with the department of health, as necessary," according to a DeTar statement. SOURCE: Dr. John McNeil, Victoria County’s public health authority and DeTar Hospital

Preventive measures There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, the CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including: Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. Source: CDC