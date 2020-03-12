Some Victoria nursing homes and hospitals have gone into lockdown in an attempt to protect patients and residents from the new coronavirus.
“Our residents’ safety is of the utmost importance,” said Angela Murray, administrator for Twin Pines North Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. “Although there are no confirmed cases in Victoria or our facility, we’re taking precautions issued by the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) to protect our residents.”
Thursday, Dr. John McNeil, Victoria County’s public health authority said there were “absolutely” no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus or its resulting disease, COVID-19, in Victoria County.
He also said Crossroads residents should not panic and instead trust medical officials who are continually monitoring the virus’ spread.
“We are going to be very transparent. We’re all on the same page,” he said.
As of Thursday morning, 23 cases of the virus had been confirmed in Texas, including some in Montgomery, Fort Bend and Harris counties, which lie about a 100 miles away from Victoria County, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
But even before cases are reported in a community, nursing homes should begin “aggressive visitor restrictions,” according to a CDC advisory.
Nursing home residents and older adults, who often have underlying medical conditions, are most at risk for being infected, according to the CDC.
At noon, both Victoria Twin Pines nursing home locations began full lockdown procedures to restrict access to residents, Murray said.
The lockdowns mean only key personnel will be allowed into the homes, and family members and friends will not be allowed access, said Murray.
But residents will be allowed to leave the home with family members, another Twin Pines official said.
At Sodalis Victoria, a nursing home that caters to residents with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or other types of memory problems, residents will be required to remain on community grounds, except for medical care.
“Upon returning and as a precaution, residents will be screened, asked to wash their hands and we will sanitize their walkers and wheelchairs,” according to a Sodalis document about the restrictions.
Although no visitors will be allowed at Sodalis locations, staff will schedule digital video phone calls between residents and their loved ones.
Additionally, package deliveries will be made outside the building where a staff member will accept them.
Inside the Sodalis nursing home, caretakers are taking precautions to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
Table linens have been removed, and single-use condiments are being offered.
Beverages will be offered from cans or bottles.
And all staff members will have their temperatures taken each day.
Any staff with fevers or cold-like symptoms will not be allowed to work until they are symptom-free.
They will also be asked to isolate themselves for 14 days at home and get a doctor’s release before returning to work.
Similar protective procedures have been put into place at Citizens Medical Center and DeTar Hospital Navarro in Victoria.
At DeTar, hospital officials are following CDC guidelines and have educated staff about proper protective gear use among other procedures, said Judith Barefield, DeTar spokeswoman.
“Patient and visitor safety will continue to be our first priority, just as it always is,” she said.
At Citizens Medical Center, routine visitation is strongly discouraged, said Jennifer McDaniel, Citizens spokeswoman.
Visitors who are younger than 18 will not be permitted. Anyone who is ill is “strongly discouraged” from entering.
“We are encouraging limited visitation at this time,” she said.
Patients in isolation because of infection will be allowed one visitor per day.
“We are encouraging visitors to contact patients via telephone instead of visiting,” she said.
Although Brittany Burgess, Victoria County epidemiologist, described the national spread of the new coronavirus as a “rapidly evolving situation,” she also said residents should remain cognizant but calm.
As of Thursday, she said it was still too soon to guess at the spread of the disease in the Crossroads.
“Don’t stop living your life,” she said.
