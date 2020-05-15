White collar and office-based workers have enjoyed more flexibility than most when it comes to remote working throughout the pandemic, but, starting Monday they may have ditch their sweatpants and suit up.
In spite of calls from some leaders to delay re-openings, the next phase of Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to reopen the state will begin Monday. In this new phase, gyms, office buildings and non-essential businesses will be allowed to reopen to the public at limited capacity.
Although local building owners and managers say they are taking precautions to keep tenets safe, many also say that new rules will not create deviations from the protocols they already have been following.
Because services like attorneys, insurance, banking and other financial advising were deemed essential, many of these workers have been going into their regular office space throughout the pandemic, especially in cases where the tenant has a private suite.
Allison Hassinger is business manager for Donald Elder, who owns the Heritage Mark building, 5606 N. Navarro St. She said her team used the period with reduced traffic to establish protocols regarding sanitation and building use.
"While the building was closed and on lockdown, we were doing additional sanitizing," she said. "We're using only our touchless entrance, allowing one person in the elevator at a time, having hand sanitizer available and staff is wearing masks when we are customer-facing."
Hassinger said the building staff has installed a plexiglass screen around the reception desk to protect the building manager, who is manning the phones.
The new normal also brings decreased convenience to some tenants. At Heritage Mark, staff used to provide fresh fruit in our break rooms as an amenity for executive clients. In addition to other break room changes implemented mid-march, that practice has since stopped.
At the Heritage Mark, where there are only three floors, Hassinger said, building staff have placed signs encouraging people to use the stairs where possible to avoided crowding the elevators.
At One O'Connor Plaza, 101 W. Goodwin Ave., where there are 13 levels, stairs are less of an option, said Casey Beasley, managing partner of KPG Commercial, which owns the building.
"Each individual has to take their own safety precautions," he said, encouraging people to use elevators at their own discretion.
Like Heritage Mark, Beasley said, One O'Connor Plaza never really closed. The building staff has been on a routine of frequently disinfecting elevator buttons, bathroom handles and other "high-touch" surfaces.
Now, with the building opening to the public, he said, there isn't really any way for building staff to enforce the 25% capacity rule.
"We can’t go through and police the building," he said. "We’re not in a position to do that."
In Hassinger's experience, tenant have complied voluntarily. To encourage further compliance, she has been sending out a newsletter with the latest updates from government officials, which she said she'll continue to do after the reopening.
"We have a tight-knit community with our clients," Hassinger said. "Voluntarily, people have really followed what we have asked of them."
