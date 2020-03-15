The line of cars that poured out of the driveway at Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers on Navarro Street was considerably shorter Sunday than it was three days earlier.
In spite of hearing about calls for social distancing in other parts of the country, customer Maribel Hill ate at the still-crowded restaurant with her two children and a friend on Sunday afternoon.
“I really wouldn’t say that it’s a big deal for me,” said Hill, who added that she was more concerned about public panic creating shortages of food items she needs for her two kids.
“It’s just too much to hear about,” Hill said of conversations surrounding social distancing. “We can’t even go grocery shopping.”
Business as usual was the prescription given by area leaders at a Victoria news conference Sunday afternoon.
For other parts of the state and country, the strategy was different. On Saturday, the mayor of Austin banned gatherings of more than 250 people and on Sunday, the governor of Ohio ordered that restaurants and bars close.
“Regardless of what communities are doing outside of Victoria, we’re not really taking that into account,” said City Manager Jesús Garza during a news conference Sunday. “They’re completely different situations.”
Garza said Victoria is not yet at the point where it would begin to mandate closures. He said the city was following recommendations issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which were updated Sunday night to advise canceling or postponing gatherings of 50 or more people.
“It’s important that those people on the personal side, or even maybe as business leaders or leaders of different organizations, take it upon themselves to make some of those decisions on their own with the information that they have available,” Garza said.
David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department, said the county is not currently recommending people practice social distancing to an extent beyond what is advised during a regular flu season.
Jennifer Sigsbee Gonzales, an internal medicine physician and physician spokeswoman for Cuero Regional Hospital, said she recommends that all individuals begin to practice social distancing, whether or not it’s being emphasized by government officials.
“It’s coming to our area,” she said. “We have so much back and forth traffic.”
On Saturday, a presumed positive case of the new coronavirus was reported in Matagorda County. Officials there said the case derived from what is called community spread, which means officials can’t determine the source of the virus.
Gonzales said initiating social distancing recommendations before widespread community transmission of the virus is important to prevent overcrowding in area hospitals.
“We don’t have enough ventilators (and) that’s the problem Italy is facing right now,” she said.
Garza said that if community transmission is detected in Victoria County, then the city will begin to look into taking additional measures.
Meanwhile, some Victoria residents already have begun to initiate social distancing. Several area restaurants reported a decrease in customers in the days since the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus to be a global pandemic.
Mary Carder, who has worked at Ramsey’s Restaurant for more than 16 years, said her Sunday traffic had decreased by about 30%.
James Villarreal, an employee at the PumpHouse Riverside Restaurant and Bar, said he also had noticed a decrease in customers.
He said the restaurant already has taken additional measures, including providing additional hand sanitizer dispensers for customers.
On a personal level, he said he fears the virus, not for himself, but for local loved ones who are more susceptible to severe symptoms of COVID-19.
“Both my grandmas, they don’t want to leave the house,” Villarreal said. “Every morning at breakfast we talk about the coronavirus.”
