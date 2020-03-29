Victoria County officials resisted the growing call for a mandatory shelter-in-place order Sunday as the number of COVID-19 cases grew to six.
Instead, Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller and Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy urged residents to exercise personal responsibility and suggested police might start issuing tickets to those ignoring the restrictions against gatherings of 10 or more.
McCoy said the hesitation to issue a shelter-in-place order comes from the problem of enforcement.
"We can't order people to do what they're supposed to do in every instance," he said. "Whether we ask you to do it, or mandate you to do it, you're the one that's going to have to do it."
More stringent regulations could come if Victoria County reaches the stage of moderate to severe community transmission, the officials said. Victoria is classified as in the minor to moderate stage now.
On March 19, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order limiting social gatherings to 10 people, closing bars and restaurant dining rooms, closing gyms, banning people from visiting nursing homes and temporarily closing schools.
Several Texas counties, including Travis, Bexar and Harris, have issued shelter-in-place orders, which can assign penalties to those who leave their residences for all but a few exempt reasons, like exercise and getting groceries.
Zeller said Victoria County's current rules do not assign penalties to private gatherings exceeding the limit.
"We do have reports of individuals out and about, acting the fool, throwing backyard barbecues, circumventing the guidelines in place," Zeller said. "It was never the intent nor is it OK to be having house parties."
Zeller and McCoy both said officials are prepared to take further measures if residents continue to show personal responsibility to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
McCoy said the lack of such responsibility was illustrated by a group of people he saw playing golf in Riverside Park over the weekend. He said they failed to adhere to the guidelines of social distancing.
To those people, McCoy said, "What on Earth is on your mind? ... Grow up. Do what you're supposed to do."
Dr. John McNeill, Victoria's health authority, said people wondering what they can do to personally help slow the spread should just stay home.
"The actions that we do today are going to affect the spread of this virus probably in about five days to two weeks, usually about a week," McNeill said. "We aren't going to get immediate gratification for what we do. If everyone stays home today, we're not going to see a drop in the case load tomorrow, but hopefully a week from now we will."
