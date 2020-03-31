The number of COVID-19 cases in Victoria County and the state grew Tuesday, prompting the governor to issue a new order limiting which businesses can stay open.
Seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Victoria County, meaning there are now 15 county residents who have tested positive for the new disease as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Local officials detailed the latest cases at a daily news conference shortly after Gov. Greg Abbott released the new executive order. Abbott didn’t describe his order as a “stay at home” or “shelter in place” order, as other governors in 33 states have done. Abbott’s order will close massage establishments, tattoo studios, piercing studios, and cosmetology salons, and also outlines what is classified as “essential critical infrastructure” jobs.
County Judge Ben Zeller and Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy learned about Abbott’s order shortly before the daily 3 p.m. news conference and said they would have additional details about what the order means for Victoria on Wednesday.
Zeller said he and McCoy had expected to issue new, local orders Wednesday, but would need to review whether their new orders were necessary in light of Abbott’s actions.
“Just at first glance, it appears that much of what the mayor and I had intended to implement and clarify appears to be addressed in the governor’s executive order,” Zeller said. “We’ll be … closely studying the governor’s new executive order to see what, if any, additional action might need to be taken on our part at the local level.”
In addition to new information about Abbott’s order, officials discussed the seven new cases of the disease and the likelihood that the disease would continue to spread in the coming days.
The new patients confirmed to have COVID-19 are a two women in their 70s, a woman in her 30s, two women in their 40s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 50s, according to local officials. As of Tuesday evening, the case count and continued spread of COVID-19 means residents should refrain from leaving their homes except for the most important reasons, officials said.
“The disease is becoming more prevalent in our area,” said Dr. John McNeill, Victoria’s local health authority. “These cases just seem to keep coming in. That is of course concerning, we would like these numbers to drop but they’re not dropping and I’m not sure they’re going to drop in the near future.”
Residents who are sick and who have symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home, officials said, even if their symptoms are not significant.
“In multiple of the confirmed cases we’ve gotten, we see people showing up to work sick,” Zeller said. “That’s been a common element in some of these.”
Residents should also avoid any stores where there are crowds or where the store has not taken steps to keep customers safe and physically separated.
Officials pointed to H-E-B’s measures to limit crowds and keep shoppers more than 6 feet apart from each other as an example for other operations. McCoy encouraged shoppers to directly ask for a safer shopping experience if they witness unsafe practices in a store, and said officials are beginning to reach out to those businesses who haven’t followed best practices for keeping people physically separated.
“If you go into a store and you see a bunch of people clumped together, my advice to you is to turn around and walk out,” McNeill said. “You don’t need to be around a bunch of people; it’s not only dangerous but it’s irresponsible.”
