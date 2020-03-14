Before the break of dawn Saturday, shoppers lined up by the dozens with empty carts outside Victoria’s H-E-B plus. The first in line began to gather at the entrance at 5:15 a.m.
The line quickly grew as cars began to fill up the parking lot before the store’s 6 a.m. open.
When the doors did open, Tim Hanselka went straight to get bags of rice and beans. He said he has been trying for days with no luck to buy hand sanitizer and other household necessities to take back home to his disabled wife, who is susceptible to illnesses.
“A common cold would kill her,” Hanselka said. “So here I am, I got to support the house but I can’t bring stuff home – what hand sanitizer we have, I’m trying to hang on to.”
As a new coronavirus spreads throughout the state and country, worried residents have begun emptying local groceries stores of cleaning supplies, food, and toilet paper.
No cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Victoria County, but 51 cases have been confirmed in the state as of noon Saturday, although those numbers are expected to change daily, if not more frequently.
Local officials urged residents to stop panic shopping at a news conference Saturday, noting that people who need basic supplies most – like Hanselka’s wife – were suffering without essential supplies.
“The reason you’ve seen those things missing from the shelves is due to panic purchasing, which might be a natural response that folks have, but really what it does is hurt the folks who need those things the most,” County Judge Ben Zeller said.
Zeller compared the panic shopping amid fears about COVID-19 to the Victoria region during Hurricane Harvey, when there were “friends helping friends, neighbors helping neighbors.”
“When people go to the store and buy 20 times more than what they need, that’s kind of the opposite end of the spectrum in terms of looking out for your neighbors,” Zeller said.
Saturday morning, H-E-B announced all of its stores would change their hours to be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. to allow more time to restock.
Early morning shopper Manuel Cardosa said he is shocked at the way the public is reacting to COVID-19. With pen and paper at hand, Cardosa made his way from aisle to aisle, looking for laundry detergent, cereal, milk and a pack of toilet paper just in case. Cardosa, who usually shops once a week on Saturdays, said he was surprised at the number of people at the store.
“It’s like five times the crowd that I normally see,” Cardosa said. “I’m just (in) awe.”
Local health officials said Saturday they were not yet requiring large gatherings be canceled. Instead, they said, they would leave those decisions up to individual organizations and groups.
James LeDuc, the director of the Galveston National Laboratory at University of Texas Medical Branch, said residents shouldn’t panic, but they should act now to halt the spread of the virus, which was first detected in humans last year.
LeDuc, who is an expert in biodefense and public health, encouraged residents to practice what’s known as “social distancing,” which the CDC defines as “remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance, about 6 feet, from others when possible.”
LeDuc previously served as the former director of the Division of Viral and Rickettsial Diseases at the CDC.
“The only tools we really have are hand washing and social distancing, just staying away from other people,” LeDuc said Saturday. “It’s important that people have this contact in normal times, but this isn’t normal times.”
LeDuc said he would urge residents to limit any person-to-person contact.
“This isn’t going to last forever, but if we stop it now it’s going to be much less severe than if we don’t,” he said.
Victoria officials stressed that their guidance could change if and when local cases of COVID-19 are confirmed. They reiterated that rumors on social media about secret cases of the disease should not be trusted. Officials set up a website at victoriatxoem.org and a hotline at 361-580-5796 for residents to get the latest information about the virus and to ask any questions they have.
Federal officials said they expect many people in the U.S. to be exposed to the virus at some point this year or next, but said they do not expect most people to develop serious illness. Older adults and those with long-term health conditions are at greater risk of developing serious illnesses or complications, according to the CDC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.