Victoria opens COVID-19 vaccine registration for homebound residents

Any Victoria County resident who is homebound can register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at home, local officials said Wednesday.
Residents can register for a vaccine if they are homebound by visiting homeboundlist.com. To register online, you must have a cellphone and an email address. If you do not have both a cellphone and an email, you can call 888-966-5640 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays
The Victoria Fire Department has already vaccinated about 500 homebound residents through partnerships with nonprofits and other service agencies. Now, any resident who is homebound because of a medical condition can register for a vaccine, even if they aren’t affiliated with a service provider.
The fire department estimates it will be able to provide between 100 and 150 vaccinations per week, according to a news release from the city.
