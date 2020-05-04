Victoria parks provide safe, free recreation options during pandemic

As businesses and entertainment establishments around Victoria closed over the past few weeks, residents began turning to the city’s parks as a way to get out of the house.
Residents have more options now under Gov. Greg Abbott’s new executive order that allows businesses to reopen, but with some still closed or operating at reduced capacity and with many events canceled or postponed during the coming months, Parks and Recreation Director Danielle Williams expects the city's parks will continue to see an increased number of visitors.
Riverside Golf Course reopened May 1, with a new set of rules in place to protect public health. Staff are required to wear face masks, equipment is being sanitized frequently and groups are limited to no more than four people.
Public playgrounds, bathrooms, athletic facilities and pavilions remain closed to the public and are scheduled to reopen June 1. Williams said the decision to keep these facilities closed is based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to restrict gatherings of 10 or more people.
Meanwhile, Parks and Recreation staff are working to respond to the increased volume of visitors to public places. Williams has assigned more staff to pick up litter in high-traffic areas, and the department has placed signs to educate new visitors about picking up after their dogs and keeping them on leashes.
To make a reservation to play at Riverside Golf Course, call 361-573-4521 or visit playriversidegc.com. For more information about parks in Victoria, call 361-485-3200.
