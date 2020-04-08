All Victoria parks will close to the public Friday through Sunday in an effort to deter large gatherings during the holiday weekend.
The Victoria Police Department will be patrolling the areas during the weekend.
Young Drive will remain open to provide access to the private properties behind the Texas Zoo. The Texas Zoo and The PumpHouse Riverside Restaurant and Bar will remain accessible to employees.
For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 361-485-3200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.