A weekly meeting of Victoria leaders, business owners and policy makers will resume at 7:30 a.m. June 2 after a hiatus caused by COVID-19.
The Victoria partnership meeting, organized by the Victoria Economic Development Corp., will resume in a new location. It will now be in the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
Dale Fowler, president of the Victoria Economic Development Corp., said the purpose of the move is to help attendees maintain social distancing.
“We want to be sensitive to folks’ concerns about COVID-19,” he said. “At the Welder Center, we felt like people can space apart.”
Fowler said there will be no broadcast of the meeting for the time being.
John Clegg, a regular attendee of the Tuesday morning meeting, said he’ll be in attendance when it resumes.
“I’ll be there,” Clegg said. “I wasn’t worried about it before.”
