Nine new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Sunday in Victoria County, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 41.
Seven of the nine new cases confirmed are related to the major outbreak at Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Victoria North. The other two confirmed Sunday were unrelated to that outbreak.
Caitlin Weinheimer, Victoria County’s chief of staff, said the source of those two cases remains under investigation. So far, nine cases are suspected to be the result of community transmission.
The new cases Sunday came after news of Victoria’s first major outbreak at Post Acute Medical. It was first reported by county public health officials on Thursday.
Twenty-five people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in connection with the hospital outbreak. As reported Thursday, at least 11 of those people are employees at the medical center, but Weinheimer said Sunday that she could not update the number of staff members versus patients who have tested positive for the disease.
At least one person who received care at Post Acute Medical has tested positive for COVID-19. Goliad County Emergency Management Coordinator said Sunday that a Berclair man likely contracted the disease when he was a patient at the center. He was released March 28. The man and his son, both Goliad County residents, have since tested positive for the disease and are in serious condition in a Corpus Christi hospital.
A post-acute care center is one that offers long-term rehabilitation and care for people who receive hospital treatment for a severe injury or illness.
“A lot of these patients do have co-morbidities, so it is something we are taking very seriously,” Dr. John McNeill, local health authority, said at a news conference last week. “At this point, thank God, we have no confirmed patient cases.”
The elderly and those with co-morbidities are most at risk to COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
One staff member at the hospital who tested positive, 75-year-old Lydia Martinez, of Yoakum, remained Sunday in critical condition at DeTar Hospital Navarro in Victoria, where she was receiving treatment for symptoms of COVID-19.
Martinez’s daughter, Martha Martinez, said her mother has struggled with allergies but began to develop a dry cough during the weekend of March 21-22. When her mother came to visit her March 24 in her Victoria home, Martinez said, she became increasingly concerned because she noticed her mother’s cough had worsened.
Weinheimer said Sunday that eight Victoria County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 are currently hospitalized, but she did not specify how many of those patients were being hospitalized before they were diagnosed with the virus.
She also said there have been no deaths as a result of COVID-19 in Victoria County. Six of the 41 have recovered from the disease, officials said.
County statistics offered a glimpse into the patients:
- 61% are women vs. 39% men.
- 22% of cases are classified as community spread; 44% from Post Acute; and 34% designated as “other.”
- The highest percentage of patients, 24%, are in their 30s. The lowest percentage, 2%, are 11-to 19-years-olds.
When officials last held a news conference Friday, Victoria County was just short of a moderate rate of community transmission of the disease, they said.
Generally speaking, a case of COVID-19 is considered to be a “community spread” case if the source of the infection is unknown, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
No information was available Sunday about whether Victoria had reached a moderate or widespread level of community transmission. McNeill and David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department, could not be reached for comment.
The county is scheduled to have its next news conference at 3 p.m. Monday.
