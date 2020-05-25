Victoria resident Elaine Woolson shows her artistic abilities with her chalk art depicting Victoria.
This is her submission to "Some Good News," a 2020 web series created and hosted by American actor and filmmaker John Krasinski on YouTube, which premiered March 29.
"I was so grateful for the fun and laughter and even tears that this show invoked that I wanted to pay tribute by creating some art for the neighborhood to enjoy that expressed those people and things in my life and in the city that we have to be grateful for," she wrote about her artwork. "The drawing is basically my outward expression of gratitude, and I wanted to share it in hopes that it might inspire others to think about what they have to be grateful for at this time."
