Two more Victoria County residents have died from COVID-19, Victoria County officials said Tuesday.
The two men were the 100th and 101st county residents confirmed to have died from the respiratory disease this year.
The victims were a man in his 80s and a man in his 60s, both of whom were hospitalized in Victoria prior to their deaths, according to a news release from the Victoria County Public Health Department
The men were two of 170 COVID-19 deaths reported in Texas Tuesday. Nationwide, more than 260,000 people have died from the new disease.
County officials also reported 34 new cases of COVID and 42 newly recovered patients Tuesday. These new cases leave the county with 269 active cases.
Out of 5,136 total diagnoses, an estimated 4,766 have recovered.
Throughout the region, the percentage of COVID patients in Crossroads hospitals dipped below the 15% threshold Tuesday, meaning the region won't be at risk of reduced capacity for local businesses unless COVID cases continue to surge.
Although there were 80 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Victoria's trauma service area, those patients occupied 13.4% of 597 staffed hospital beds, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The total number of staffed beds in Victoria's trauma service area can change slightly from day to day, depending on how many health care workers are assigned to work. Yesterday, 77 COVID patients occupied 17.04% of 452 staffed hospital beds.
Businesses including restaurants and retail shops are allowed to admit up to 75% of their capacity under current regulations, but if the area's COVID-19 hospitalization rate rises above 15% for seven consecutive days, those businesses would have to reduce their capacity levels down to 50%.
Lavaca County
County officials reported 10 new cases of the coronavirus among residents on Tuesday.
Of the county's 1,489 COVID-19 cases, 60 remained active. An estimated 1,416 residents have recovered from the virus and 13 have died, according to Lavaca County Emergency Management Coordinator Egon Barthels.
Jackson County
Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jackson County, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
Out of 842 total cases, an estimated 786 patients have recovered and eight county residents have died from the disease.
Calhoun County
One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Calhoun County, according to the local office of emergency management.
Out of 1,024 total diagnoses, an estimated 995 patients have recovered and eight county residents have died. The county has 21 active cases of the disease.
Refugio County
Another seven cases of COVID-19 were reported in Refugio County Tuesday, according to the local office of emergency management. These new cases leave the county with 27 active infections.
Out of 360 total diagnoses, an estimated 317 patients have recovered and 16 county residents have died from the virus.
Wharton County
The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported 71 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a news release Tuesday.
The county also reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 and 55 new recoveries. The county’s total confirmed case count is 1,832, total recovered is at 1,619 and total deaths related to the disease remains at 56.
El Campo leads the county with 898 confirmed cases, followed by Wharton with 595, East Bernard with 171 and the remainder in unincorporated areas of Wharton County.
Women lead the county with 1,024 confirmed cases, followed by men with 772 and people of an unknown sex with 36.
Matagorda County
Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Matagorda County, according to state data.
In total 1,314 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease since the pandemic began, according to state data. Of those, an estimated 1,143 have recovered, and 59 county residents have died.
DeWitt and Goliad counties did not report new cases Tuesday.
