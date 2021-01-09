The hospitalization rate for Victoria’s trauma region was 18.99% Saturday, according to state data.
Of 336 total patients hospitalized, 117 have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Trauma Service Region S, which contains Victoria, Goliad, DeWitt, Lavaca, Jackson and Calhoun counties, had a hospitalization rate above 15% for the seventh consecutive day on New Year’s Eve, and has remained above the threshold since. Passing that threshold has triggered occupancy limitations and business closings in the region, as per an order by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Victoria County public health officials reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and 64 new recoveries.
In total, 6,398 residents have caught the disease, and 5,742 have recovered.
Also Saturday, the state reported an additional COVID-19 death, bringing the total to 125 residents killed.
The state reports deaths by tracking causes of deaths on death certificates.
Matagorda County
Matagorda County public health officials reported two new cases of COVID-19, according to state data.
Of 2,090 total cases, 14 county residents have recovered, and 171 active cases remain in the county. An estimated 1,852 have recovered in total.
One more county resident has died from COVID-19, according to state data. At least 67 residents have died from the disease.
Lavaca County
Lavaca County public health officials reported 16 news cases of COVID-19, according to state data.
Of 1,833 total cases, officials estimate four county residents have recovered, and 86 active cases remain in the county. An estimated 1,691 county residents have recovered from COVID-19.
One more county resident has died from COVID-19, according to state data. At least 56 residents have died from the disease.
Refugio County
Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Refugio County, according to state data.
Of 497 total cases, officials estimate 70 active cases remain in the county and two county residents have recovered, the data shows. An estimated 410 residents in total have recovered.
State data shows 17 county residents have died.
Wharton County
Wharton County officials did not publish COVID-19 case county data Saturday.
County-wide testing is available for the public at no cost Tuesday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Wharton Civic Center, 1924 N. Fulton St.
Register at secure.dentrustocs.com/docs/tdemscreening.
Jackson, Goliad, DeWitt and Calhoun counties also did not publish COVID-19 cases counts Saturday.
COVID-19 cases by county, Jan. 9, 2021
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|1,282
|1,218
|11
|DeWitt
|1,446
|1,280
|48
|Goliad
|299
|283
|8
|Jackson
|1,197
|1,081
|20
|Lavaca
|1,833
|1,691
|56
|Matagorda
|2,090
|1,852
|67
|Refugio
|497
|410
|17
|Victoria
|6,398
|5,742
|125
|Wharton
|2,690
|2,341
|76
|9-County total
|17,732
|15,898
|428
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.