One more Victoria County resident has died from COVID-19 as the region enters its second day with COVID-19 hospitalizations above the 15% threshold that determines business restrictions.
The most recent COVID-related death in the county is a woman in her 80s who had previously been hospitalized in Victoria before her death, according to a news release from the Victoria County Public Health Department. She is the 103rd county resident to die from complications of the virus.
On Thursday, 81 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Victoria’s trauma service area, according to state data. Those patients were occupying 15.67% of hospital beds in the region. This is the second day in row the Victoria region has been above the 15% threshold. If the Victoria region experiences seven consecutive days where COVID-19 patients occupy 15% or more of the local hospital capacity, some businesses will be forced to limit the amount of customers they can admit, according to a statewide executive order.
In Victoria County, local officials reported 41 new cases of the disease in addition to the most recent death. There are 251 active cases of the disease of Thursday.
Out of the 5,359 total diagnoses, an estimated 5,005 patients have recovered from the disease.
Also Thursday, Victoria school district reported two new COVID-19 case.
A staff member at Patti Welder Middle School tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Thursday news release. A student at Victoria West High School tested positive for the virus, as well.
The employee was last on campus Wednesday. The student was last on campus Tuesday. Anyone who came in close contact with either will be notified and have to isolate for up to 14 days, according to the release
Since reopening for in-person instruction in September, the district has reported 96 cases. Of those, 39 are staff members and 57 are students.
Goliad County
One additional Goliad County resident has died from complications of COVID-19, according to data from Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
In all, five county residents who contracted the respiratory disease since the pandemic began have died.
A total of 248 county residents have been infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and an estimated 241 have recovered, according to the regional health department.
Refugio County
Refugio County reported two new cases of COVID-19.
The new cases bring the county total to 373, according to a Thursday news release.
The county has reported that 321 patients have recovered and 16 have died.
Matagorda County
Eleven new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Matagorda County.
In total 1,403 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease since the pandemic began, according to state data. Of those, an estimated 1,272 have recovered, and 63 county residents have died.
Jackson County
One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Jackson County, bringing the county’s tally of active cases to 52, according to Public Heath Region 8 of the state health department.
Of 926 total diagnoses, an estimated 866 patients have recovered and eight county residents have died, according to the regional health department.
Calhoun County
Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Calhoun County, leaving the county with 54 active cases of the disease, according to PHR 8.
Of 1,098 total diagnoses, an estimated 1,036 patients have recovered from the disease and eight county residents have died from the virus, according to the regional health department.
DeWitt, Lavaca and Wharton counties did not publish COVID-19 reports Thursday.
