The local COVID-19 hospitalization rate dipped slightly again Monday, putting the Victoria area back under the 15% threshold that determines whether bars can stay open and how many customers restaurants and retail shops can admit through their doors.
The number of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals has stayed relatively steady for the past three weeks, but the proportion of hospital beds they occupy has shifted slightly, dipping above and below the 15% threshold as the number of beds available changed because of staffing.
On Monday, there were 68 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across Victoria’s trauma service area, which covers Victoria and five surrounding counties. These patients were occupying about 14.78% of all hospital beds, according to state data.
In Victoria County, officials reported another 41 new cases, leaving the county with 228 active cases of the disease, according to the Victoria County Public Health Department.
Of 5,431 total diagnoses, an estimated 5,100 patients have recovered. There are 103 county residents who have died, according to the health department.
The Victoria school district also has reported four new COVID-19 cases.
The cases include two students and two staffers, according to a Monday news release.
Two students and a staffer from Patti Welder Middle School have tested positive for the coronavirus. One student was last on campus Wednesday, and the other student and staffer were last on campus Thursday. A staffer at DeLeon Elementary school also tested positive and was last on campus Thursday.
If anyone has come in contact with the staffers or students, they will be notified and have to isolate for up to 14 days, according to the release.
The new cases bring the district’s total to 104 since campuses reopened in September. Of those who tested positive, 61 are students, and 43 are staffers.
Throughout the Crossroads region, some counties reported higher total case counts Monday to reflect an update by the state health department to include probable cases of COVID-19 as well as confirmed cases of the disease. A confirmed case of COVID-19 is determined by a positive molecular test. But many Texans get tested using an antigen test, better known as a rapid test, which can provide results in as little as 15 minutes. Before Friday, the state health department did not include patients with a positive antigen test in their total tally of COVID-19 cases.
“Reporting probable cases allows Texans to see a more complete picture of how COVID-19 is affecting Texas since both confirmed and probable cases represent active infections,” according to a news release from the state health department. “For that reason, they will be included in the estimates of active and recovered cases.”
VISD COVID-19 cases Dec. 14
|School
|Students
|Staff
|Aloe Elementary School
|1
|1
|Chandler Elementary School
|3
|1
|Crain Elementary School
|1
|2
|DeLeon Elementary School
|1
|5
|Dudley Elementary School
|0
|3
|Head Start
|0
|1
|Hopkins Elementary School
|1
|3
|Mission Valley Elementary School
|0
|1
|O’Connor Elementary School
|3
|4
|Rowland Elementary School
|0
|1
|Schorlemmer Elementary School
|0
|1
|Shields Elementary School
|3
|0
|Smith Elementary School
|2
|2
|Torres Elementary School
|1
|1
|Vickers Elementary School
|2
|1
|Cade Middle School
|3
|1
|Howell Middle School
|5
|0
|Patti Welder Middle School
|4
|5
|Stroman Middle School
|4
|4
|Victoria East High School
|8
|2
|Victoria West High School
|17
|4
|Liberty Academy
|1
|1
|TOTAL
|61
|43
Wharton County
The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday, according to a news release.
The county also reported six new confirmed cases and seven new recoveries. No additional information about the new case updates was reported. The total confirmed case count is 1,987. There are 1,783 total recovered residents, and 63 residents have died from the disease.
El Campo leads the county with 989 confirmed cases, followed by Wharton with 634 and East Bernard with 186. The county’s remaining cases are in unincorporated areas.
Women lead the county with 1,093 confirmed cases, followed by men with 855. There are 39 cases among people of unknown gender, according to the news release.
The county received the updates from the Texas Department of State Health Services on Friday and reported them Monday morning.
Free testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic St. in El Campo. Registration is required and can be completed at secure.dentrustocs.com/docs/tdemscreening.
Calhoun County
Another five cases of COVID-19 were reported in Calhoun County on Monday, according to the local office of emergency management.
Of 1,103 total diagnoses, an estimated 1,050 patients have recovered. There are eight county residents who have died, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
Jackson County
Two more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jackson County on Monday, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
Of 938 total diagnoses, an estimated 876 patients have recovered. There are eight county residents who have died, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
Lavaca County
Five more cases cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lavaca County on Monday, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
Of 1,582 total diagnoses, an estimated 1,526 patients have recovered. There are 13 county residents who have died, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
Refugio County
Public Health Region 11 of the state health department reported one new positive cases of COVID-19 in Refugio County and 19 probable cases of the disease, according to the local office of emergency management.
There are 33 active cases of the disease in Refugio County, an estimated 346 recovered patients, and 16 people who have died from COVID-19, according to the regional health department.
Goliad County
Another ten cases of COVID-19 were reported in Goliad County on Monday, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
Of 258 total diagnoses, an estimated 244 patients have recovered. There are five county residents who have died, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
Matagorda County
Matagorda County added dozens of new cases as the state health department updated its COVID-19 data to include probable cases.
As of Monday, there were 1,457 confirmed cases of the disease and 78 probable cases, according to the state. Of these, an estimated 1,343 patients have recovered, and 64 county residents have died, according to the state health department.
DeWitt County did not publish a COVID-19 report as of 7 p.m. Monday.
COVID-19 cases by county Dec. 14, 2020
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|1,103
|1,050
|8
|DeWitt
|1,223
|1,086
|57
|Goliad
|258
|244
|5
|Jackson
|938
|876
|8
|Lavaca
|1,582
|1,526
|13
|Matagorda
|1,535
|1,343
|64
|Refugio
|395
|346
|16
|Victoria
|5,431
|5,100
|103
|Wharton
|1,987
|1,783
|63
|9-County total
|14,452
|13,354
|337
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.
