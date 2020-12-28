There were 100 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals as of Monday evening, and those patients were occupying 18.28% of the hospital beds in Victoria's trauma service area, according to state data.
This is the fourth consecutive day in which Victoria's region, Trauma Service Area S, was above the 15% threshold that determines whether bars must close and other businesses, including restaurants and retail shops, must reduce their capacities. According to an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott, any trauma service area that has seven consecutive days where COVID-19 patients are occupying 15% or more of the hospital beds must shut down bars and reduce customers at other businesses.
Right now, most businesses in the Crossroads are allowed to admit 75% of their total capacity, according to Gov. Greg Abbott's reopening requirements. Capacity limits in Victoria and some other surrounding counties would only be affected if hospitalization rates stay steady or increase and the region experiences seven consecutive days of high rates.
Monday's hospital data also showed there were just 10 available beds in intensive care units in local hospitals.
Victoria County
Officials in Victoria County reported 52 new cases of the disease and another 50 patients who had recently recovered on Monday, according to the Victoria County Public Health Department.
Of 5,759 total diagnosed cases, there are about 5,412 patients who have recovered. There are 117 county residents who have died from COVID-19, according to the state health department.
Calhoun County
Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Calhoun County since Wednesday, according to the local office of emergency management.
Of 1,184 total cases, an estimated 1,144 patients have recovered, according to the local office. There are 10 county residents who have died from the disease, according to the state health department.
DeWitt County
DeWitt County officials reported 16 new cases since the county's last update on Wednesday, according to a news release from the county.
Of 1,307 total diagnosed cases, an estimated 1,183 patients have recovered.
Local officials reported 57 deaths from the disease as of Monday. The state health department reported 47 deaths. Because the state relies on death certificates to determine a COVID-19 death, death notifications are delayed depending on the time it takes for the death certificate to be completed and to be sent to the state.
Goliad County
There were 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Goliad County since the last update on Dec. 23, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
Of a total of 282 cases, an estimated 266 patients have recovered from the disease, according to the regional health department. There are eight county residents who have died from the disease, according to the state heath department.
Jackson County
Regional health officials reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 since the last update on Wednesday.
Of 1,056 total cases, an estimated 987 patients have recovered from the disease. There are 19 county residents who have died from the disease, according to the state heath department.
Matagorda County
Another 16 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Matagorda County in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.
Of 1,866 total cases, an estimated 1,543 patients have recovered from the disease, according to the state health department, and there are 64 county residents who have died from COVID-19.
Lavaca County
There were eight new cases of COVID-19 reported in Lavaca County since the last update on Wednesday, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
Of a total of 1,660 cases, an estimated 1,623 patients have recovered from the disease, according to the regional health department. There are 53 county residents who have died from the disease, according to the state heath department.
Wharton and Refugio counties did not publish COVID-19 reports Monday.
