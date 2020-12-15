One more person has died from complications of COVID-19 in Victoria County. The 104th death was reported Tuesday.
Forty-six new cases of COVID-19 were also reported by Victoria County public health officials Tuesday, according to the county’s daily report.
Accounting for these new cases and 28 new recoveries, officials have reported 5,477 cases and 5,128 recoveries from the disease since the pandemic began.
The local COVID-19 hospitalization rate surpassed 15% Tuesday, now resting at 15.81% at day’s end, according to the county’s dashboard and state trauma region data.
Victoria school district reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Three of the cases are staff members who work at Smith, O’Connor and Rowland Elementary schools. The Rowland and O’Connor staffers were last on campus Friday, and the Smith staffer was last on campus Monday, according to a district news release. The student at Stroman Middle School was last on campus Monday.
Anyone who came in close contact with any of the staffers or student with be notified and need to isolate for up to 14 days. Any area accessed by the person will be cleaned according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Since reopening campuses in September, the district has reported 108 cases of the novel coronavirus. The cases include 62 students and 46 staff members.
Campuses will close Dec. 18 for winter break and classes will resume Jan. 5.
VISD COVID-19 cases Dec. 15
|School
|Students
|Staff
|Aloe Elementary School
|1
|1
|Chandler Elementary School
|3
|1
|Crain Elementary School
|1
|2
|DeLeon Elementary School
|1
|5
|Dudley Elementary School
|0
|3
|Head Start
|0
|1
|Hopkins Elementary School
|1
|3
|Mission Valley Elementary School
|0
|1
|O’Connor Elementary School
|3
|5
|Rowland Elementary School
|0
|2
|Schorlemmer Elementary School
|0
|1
|Shields Elementary School
|3
|0
|Smith Elementary School
|2
|3
|Torres Elementary School
|1
|1
|Vickers Elementary School
|2
|1
|Cade Middle School
|3
|1
|Howell Middle School
|5
|0
|Patti Welder Middle School
|4
|5
|Stroman Middle School
|5
|4
|Victoria East High School
|8
|2
|Victoria West High School
|17
|4
|Liberty Academy
|1
|1
|TOTAL
|62
|46
Calhoun County
Calhoun County public health officials reported three new cases of COVID-19, according to a county news release.
Accounting for these new cases and six new recoveries, there are 42 active cases of the disease in the county.
All told, the county has reported 1,106 cases, 1,056 recoveries and eight deaths.
Jackson County
Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jackson County, according to a release from the Jackson County Hospital District.
Public health officials in the county also reported 11 new recoveries, which brings the total number of active cases to 47.
In total, the county has reported 942 cases, 887 recoveries and eight deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
Lavaca County
Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lavaca County on Tuesday, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
Of 1,586 total diagnoses, an estimated 1,535 patients have recovered. Thirteen county residents have died, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
Matagorda County
As of Tuesday, there were 1,485 confirmed cases and 99 probable cases of COVID-19 in Matagorda County, according to state data.
Of these, an estimated 1,408 people have recovered from the disease, and 64 have died.
Accounting for the new cases and recoveries, 112 cases of COVID-19 are active in the county, according to state data.
Goliad County
Goliad County reported zero new cases, recoveries or deaths Tuesday, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
Of 258 total cases reported in the county, an estimated 244 patients have recovered and five have died, according to state data.
DeWitt County
Twenty-one new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday since the county’s last report, according to a news release from Daryl Fowler, the DeWitt County judge.
Since the county’s last report on Friday, six county residents have recovered from the disease, which leaves 134 active cases, Fowler wrote.
All told, a total of 1,283 cases, 57 deaths and 1,092 recoveries have been reported in the county.
Refugio and Wharton counties did not publish COVID-19 case counts Tuesday.
COVID-19 cases by county Dec. 15, 2020
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|1,106
|1,056
|8
|DeWitt
|1,283
|1,092
|57
|Goliad
|258
|244
|5
|Jackson
|938
|876
|8
|Lavaca
|1,582
|1,526
|13
|Matagorda
|1,584
|1,408
|64
|Refugio
|395
|346
|16
|Victoria
|5,477
|5,128
|104
|Wharton
|1,987
|1,783
|63
|9-County total
|14,610
|13,459
|338
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.
