With no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria County, Saturday might have looked like a calm, rainy day.
But looks can be deceiving with a pandemic, health officials continued to warn.
The case count for Victoria County stands at 32 confirmed cases, although public health experts caution that case totals don't necessarily reflect the actual prevalence of COVID-19 in a community. Because the U.S. has tested only a small percentage of residents for the virus, it is likely that most communities have more positive cases than the case counts represent.
"We're definitely not out of the woods yet," David Gonzales, the director of the Victoria County Public Health Department, said Saturday. "We'll take any day we have zero (cases), but we anticipate more cases in the coming days."
A full picture of the new coronavirus is also complicating by how widely testing availability varies by county and by state. Victoria's local health authority Dr. John McNeill said Friday that Victoria was currently facing a shortage in materials needed to test for the disease.
Gonzales said the health department was receiving the results of new tests Saturday, but all had been negative cases.
On a rainy Saturday, residents continued to adjust under a new reality of life during a pandemic. For the next month at least, there will be no children in classrooms, no colleagues at local bars, no family dinners out at local restaurants.
Maria Hernandez, the owner of GiGi's Grooming and Pet Supplies on Airline Road, said she had noticed lots of changes in Victoria during the pandemic. Hernandez, who has worked at her store for 47 years, observed the dwindling number of people in the stores and cars on the streets.
"There used to be a lot of traffic through here, but you do not see that anymore," Hernandez said. "It's quieter and not like it used to be."
"Sometimes when I'm in the shop, I don't think it's real until I go outside," Hernandez said.
Kathryn Orsak stopped at a Valero gas station to fuel up after getting off of work. Juggling three jobs and working roughly 80 hours a week, the 60-year-old said she doesn’t even have time to think about staying at home.
"I haven’t even gotten a chance to stay at home, but I think that everybody should if they’re sick," Orsak said. "If you’re sick — stay at home."
One of Orsak’s jobs is at a convenience store, and she said she regularly washes her hands and uses more hand sanitizer as a lot of patrons are coming in and out.
In Victoria and around the nation, health officials are increasingly worried about people who are infected with COVID-19 but haven't yet started showing symptoms.
McNeill cautioned earlier this week that in several of Victoria County cases, infected people were out in the community before they had begun showing symptoms, making the disease particularly hard to trace and contain.
"Some of the patients that we see today are certainly consistent with being transmitted through the community," McNeill said. "That is very concerning especially when some of the data now shows that there may be a period before you're actually symptomatic that you're able to spread the disease."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.