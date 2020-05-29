COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|41
|31
|3
|Goliad
|7
|5
|0
|DeWitt
|17
|15
|1
|Jackson
|18
|16
|1
|Lavaca
|13
|6
|1
|Matagorda
|70
|46
|5
|Refugio
|3
|3
|0
|Victoria
|160
|138
|7
|Wharton
|53
|38
|0
|9-County total
|382
|298
|18
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily.
Amid a historically uncertain economy, Crossroads restaurateur Brianne Dlugosch is not giving up on her recently opened Victoria steakhouse.
"I believe this economy is going to bounce back," Dlugosch said. "I believe it's going to take time, but I'm staying very optimistic."
A little after 3 p.m. Friday, Victoria Chamber of Commerce officials welcomed the opening, or reopening rather, of Dlugosch's 5D Steakhouse with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that had been delayed for months.
About 40 people gathered for that ceremony at the steakhouse's entrance, giving a cheer when the ribbon was cut.
Dlugosch had opened the steakhouse about two weeks before dine-in restaurants were ordered closed throughout Texas to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. It was not until May 1 that those orders were lifted and 5D reopened.
That closing was nothing short of "devastating," Dlugosch said.
While restaurants like 5D are reopening, the service industry in Victoria has yet to fully recover, said Jeff Lyon, Victoria Chamber of Commerce's president and CEO.
"It's coming back, (but) you have people who are probably still carrying a little bit of fear," Lyon said.
For Dlugosch, opening a location bearing the name of her family's steakhouse chain was personal.
"I see it as a passion and a dream," she said.
With a history of cattle ranching in their family, Dlugosch's parents entered the steakhouse business in 2007 with the Texas Outpost in Yorktown.
Years after that steakhouse burned down in 2012 by in a fire that was suspected as arson, the family started again with the 5D chain.
The Dlugosch family also owns The Texan truck stop chain and an oil field business.
So when Brianne Dlugosch's family agreed to let her take over the 5D chain, she was thrilled.
"I'm not going to give up because I love this industry," she said.
Since reopening, 5D in Victoria, like many restaurants in the Crossroads, is back in business but at a reduced capacity.
After closing in March, most employees were furloughed as the restaurant remained in economic limbo.
Like their customers, those employees are also returning.
Of the restaurant's original staff of 116 employees, about 80 had returned to work as of Friday.
Getting those employees back to work is critical to restoring the local economy, Lyon said.
"That is the most important thing," Lyon said, adding, "We can open businesses all day long, but if we don't have people working, spending money, we're spinning our wheels."
For Rachel Geake, a bartender and server at the restaurant, the opportunity to return to work was welcome.
During the weeks the restaurant was closed, she was able to take a mere four shifts to assist in curbside service.
Geake, 38, said she was able to survive those weeks in part through savings she had painstakingly put away through a strict budgeting plan.
But she doubted few, if any, of her fellow employees had been able similarly save.
For many of those like Geake who live off tips, surviving financially is sometimes a "day-to-day" battle, she said.
Thankfully, Dlugosch said, customers are tipping more than normal.
"It's getting better," Geake said.
Lavaca County
Lavaca County officials reported Friday two more residents had caught the new coronavirus.
A Yoakum resident marks the county's 12th person confirmed to have COVID-19, and a Moulton resident is its 13th, according to a news release.
The Yoakum resident is being treated at a Victoria County hospital. Officials said they are unsure how that person became infected.
The Moulton resident is isolating at home and is thought to have caught the virus from within their household.
State officials declined to reveal either person's gender, age or other identifying information, according to a county news release.
