Victoria’s vaccine hub is ready to begin vaccinating teachers and child care workers, the head of the county’s public health department said Wednesday.
Adults who work in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools can add their name to Victoria’s vaccine waiting list starting tomorrow online or via phone, said David Gonzales, the director of the Victoria County Public Health Department. Also eligible are any adults who work for Head Start and Early Head Start programs and anyone who works as or for a licensed child care provider, according to the state health department.
Other states began vaccinating teachers weeks before Texas teachers were able to get the shot based on their job alone. States ultimately make the final decisions about which groups are prioritized to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and Texas didn’t move to include educators until after a federal recommendation was issued last week.
Victoria’s vaccine hub, which is a combined effort of local hospitals as well as city and county government agencies, is now able to vaccinate about 5,000 people each week, including both first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone eligible to receive the vaccine in Texas can add their name to the list, but priority is given to health care workers and people 75 and older who have yet to receive the vaccine.
The list is not first come, first served. The groups currently eligible include health care workers, anyone 65 and older, people 16 and older with certain medical conditions, and educators.
Also Wednesday, the state’s health department said that any Texan 50 or older would become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday. For weeks, state health officials have declined to answer what demographic or working groups would be included in the Phase 1C category before Wednesday’s surprise announcement.
Gonzales said details about how residents in the 1C group could add their name to the waiting list would be ready sometime next week. The health department received no advance notice of the state’s abrupt eligibility change, he said.
Victoria’s vaccine hub is currently distributing doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which requires two injections spaced four weeks apart. Gonzales said at a public health board meeting Wednesday that the hub will likely begin ordering the one-dose vaccine, made by Johnson & Johnson, starting in late March to begin distributing in April. The state health department ultimately decides how to fulfill vaccine providers orders in terms of vaccine brand and amount.
