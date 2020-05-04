Victoria school district on Monday announced additional plans for its graduation ceremonies.
The district will still do the virtual graduation as planned with the Victoria Television Group, but officials will also host an in-person ceremony.
The in-person graduation will be broken down by school between May 26 and 28 and arrival times will be staggered, according to a news release.
Graduates will be allowed two guests, and no spectators will be allowed in the stands at Memorial Stadium. Each graduate will walk the football field to “Pomp and Circumstance” to collect their diploma cover on stage as their names are announced, according to the release.
“Our hearts go out to the class of 2020 and their families, who have watched cherished traditions altered or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic,” school officials stated in the release. “Our students’ safety and health remain our top priority.”
District spokeswoman Shawna Currie said about 40 to 50 students will attend their ceremony at a particular time with multiple ceremonies done in a day.
“We’re still figuring out logistics but trying to keep it down as few as possible and make sure they all get through in a timely manner,” she said.
The ceremonies will not include the speeches, and those will be limited to the virtual ceremony.
“Even when we decided to do virtual graduation, we were still looking at other options to celebrate them,” Currie said. “We wanted to provide as much of a graduation experience that we could while making sure that we are protecting the health and safety of students.”
School officials announced plans for a virtual graduation last week, and many students and parents were outraged. A protest is planned for Thursday pushing for officials to postpone and hold a traditional ceremony.
A digital petition has also begun circulating last week for an in-person traditional graduation despite the pandemic. It has cultivated 1,323 signatures as of Monday evening.
Victoria West senior Makenna Yandell, 18, said she didn’t think school officials would have added an in-person ceremony, if the seniors didn’t stand up for themselves.
Yandell’s mother and father will be her two guests at her ceremony, and she is happy they can see her walk the stage. She said she wishes more than two people could attend, but her entire family can watch the virtual ceremony together.
“I’m grateful for it,” she said. “There could be nothing.”
Unlike Yandell, Clara Ramos, a grandmother of a Victoria East senior, is not happy.
“I don’t know what the school district is thinking because this can create a lot of problems within families,” Ramos, 65, said.
She said many students come from blended families that have parents and stepparents. Allowing two guests may force students into uncomfortable situations when deciding who can watch them graduate in person.
As for Ramos, she would be left out of the in-person ceremony.
“As a grandparent that is one of our biggest pleasures that we get, seeing our grandkids graduate,” she said. “That’s heartbreaking.”
Instead of doing a virtual or limited graduation, Ramos would like to see the graduation postponed until June or July. She said by that time, she thinks the virus would be less of a threat. This would allow students to have five to six guests.
The football field is large enough to socially distance the graduates, and officials can require them to wear masks and gloves, she said. As for those in the stands, an estimated 2,000 spectators can sit side by side as long as they wear their masks, Ramos said.
“These seniors have been deprived of so much already,” Ramos said. “There are a lot of things they did not have because of COVID-19, why would they take away the one and only thing they look forward to at the end of the day, which is walking that stage with their family present.”
(2) comments
Good. Life needs to go on. These kids need hope. If you would like to not go, then do not go.
What on earth? "My grandkid/niece/nephew/cousin/etc is graduating but it shouldn't happen because I, the most important person in this situation, must be there!" Seriously. I get it if the kids want a bigger ceremony, I get it that choosing only two people is torture for lots of families. But the most important part of all is that the student has graduated, not their parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, etc. and their ability to be there.
Postponing until June or July would be foolish; latest reports say the death rate will climb to even worse by June 1, so anyone who is watching the projections knows that's a bad idea. Life is going to pass the world by because of this pandemic, and it's better to accept that than to hope for postponing everything until it's over, because it won't be over any time soon.
