Victoria school officials are changing graduation plans because of new Texas Education Agency ceremony guidelines that allow in-person ceremonies.
Victoria West High School graduation will be June 1 and 2, East High School graduation will be June 3 and 4 and Liberty graduation will be June 5, district officials announced Thursday.
The newly planned graduations will be the same as the previous in-person plans, district spokeswoman Shawna Currie said. The only difference is students will be allowed to bring five guests instead of two because of the recent TEA regulations.
COVID-19 left districts statewide scrambling with graduation ceremony arrangements, and the Texas Education Agency responded with ceremony guidelines Tuesday, which allow for outdoor ceremonies in any county on or after June 1. Victoria school officials discussed earlier Thursday with seniors the prospect of postponing until June.
Each student, in alphabetical order by last name, will be given a specific time to meet at Memorial Stadium on their given graduation day, Currie said. They will enter the stadium and walk the field to "Pomp and Circumstance," receive their diploma with their families on the field with them and exit to their vehicles.
“It will still be done in small groups to maintain distancing in families,” she said. “We still won't have any audience in the stands.”
Students will not be sitting on the field with people in the stands like a traditional graduation and the speeches will still be limited to during the virtual graduation, Currie said.
“I think it's a good idea,” Victoria East senior Alyssa Garcia said. “It's a blessing, and we’re really thankful for that.”
Alyssa, 17, said her campus principal discussed a June graduation and graduates can bring up to five guests.
“It sounds better than our first plan,” Alyssa said. “We get to have more of our families there.”
District officials' first announced plans for a virtual graduation, but some parents and students expressed concerns and planned a protest. After hearing those concerns, the district revised plans for an in-person ceremony that would be limited to 40-50 students at a time with each student allowed only two guests.
The virtual ceremony will still be aired in conjunction with the newly planned in-person ceremony, Currie said.
Alyssa said she was glad more of her family will get to see her walk the stage.
All who attend must wear cloth face covering over the nose and mouth while inside the facility, Currie said. Graduates may only remove their mask for their photo on stage.
School officials will abide by all of the following requirements in order to protect the health and safety of students and their guests:
Prior to attending the ceremony, participating students and attending family members will be screened by school district employees for any of the following new or worsening signs or symptoms of possible COVID-19, including cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chill, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, diarrhea, feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit, and known close contact with a person who is lab confirmed to have COVID-19, if exposure to the active confirmed case occurred within the last 14 days.
Those found with any of the signs or symptoms will not be allowed to enter Memorial Stadium.
Other restrictions:
- Masks will not be provided by the district.
- No rehearsals will be permitted.
- All participants will maintain 6 feet or more of spacing, except members of the same household (five individuals or fewer, excluding the graduate).
- Hand sanitizer or hand-washing stations will be available at all venue entrances.
- Commonly touched surfaces will be frequently cleaned and sanitized.
- Gloves will be worn by those distributing diploma covers to students.
- District employees will be stationed appropriately to ensure compliance with all requirements and to limit congregation.
