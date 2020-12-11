Victoria school district reported four COVID-19 cases bringing its total as of Friday to 100.
The new cases include one staff member each at Patti Welder Middle School and Aloe Elementary School, and a student each at Howell Middle School and Victoria West High School, according to a Friday news release from the district.
The employee from Patti Welder was last on campus Thursday, while the Aloe employee was last on campus Wednesday. The Howell student was last on campus Monday and the Victoria West student was last on campus Tuesday.
Those who came in contact with either student or employee will be notified and will need to isolate for up to 14 days, according to the release.
Victoria school district reopened campuses for in-person learning in September. Since reopening, the district has reported 100 cases with 59 among students and 41 among staff members.
Lavaca County
Six new cases of COVID-19 and an estimated three new recoveries from the virus were reported by Lavaca County officials on Friday.
Of the county's 1,578 cases, 47 remained active, according to a news release from the Lavaca County Emergency Management Department.
The county has reported 13 COVID-19 deaths and an estimated 1,518 recoveries from the coronavirus among residents since the pandemic started.
