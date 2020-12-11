The VISD admin building
Advocate file photo

Victoria school district reported four COVID-19 cases bringing its total as of Friday to 100. 

The new cases include one staff member each at Patti Welder Middle School and Aloe Elementary School, and a student each at Howell Middle School and Victoria West High School, according to a Friday news release from the district. 

The employee from Patti Welder was last on campus Thursday, while the Aloe employee was last on campus Wednesday. The Howell student was last on campus Monday and the Victoria West student was last on campus Tuesday.

Those who came in contact with either student or employee will be notified and will need to isolate for up to 14 days, according to the release. 

Victoria school district reopened campuses for in-person learning in September. Since reopening, the district has reported 100 cases with 59 among students and  41 among staff members. 

Lavaca County

Six new cases of COVID-19 and an estimated three new recoveries from the virus were reported by Lavaca County officials on Friday.

Of the county's 1,578 cases, 47 remained active, according to a news release from the Lavaca County Emergency Management Department. 

The county has reported 13 COVID-19 deaths and an estimated 1,518 recoveries from the coronavirus among residents since the pandemic started.

VISD COVID-19 cases Dec. 11

School Students Staff
Aloe Elementary School 1 1
Chandler Elementary School 3 1
Crain Elementary School 1 2
DeLeon Elementary School 1 4
Dudley Elementary School 0 3
Head Start 0 1
Hopkins Elementary School 1 3
Mission Valley Elementary School 0 1
O’Connor Elementary School 3 4
Rowland Elementary School 0 1
Schorlemmer Elementary School 0 1
Shields Elementary School 3 0
Smith Elementary School 2 2
Torres Elementary School 1 1
Vickers Elementary School 2 1
Cade Middle School 3 1
Howell Middle School 5 0
Patti Welder Middle School 2 4
Stroman Middle School 4 4
Victoria East High School 8 2
Victoria West High School 17 4
Liberty Academy 1 1
TOTAL 59 41

COVID-19 cases by county Dec. 11, 2020

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 1,098 1,036 8
DeWitt 1,186 1,074 57
Goliad 248 241 5
Jackson 926 866 8
Lavaca 1578 1,518 13
Matagorda 1,403 1,272 63
Refugio 373 321 16
Victoria 5,359 5,005 103
Wharton 1,956 1,745 56
9-County total 14,126 13,078 329
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

