Victoria school district reported two new COVID-19 case.
A staff member at Patti Welder Middle School tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Thursday news release. A student at Victoria West High School tested positive for the virus, as well.
The employee was last on campus Wednesday. The student was last on campus Tuesday. Anyone who came in close contact with either will be notified and have to isolate for up to 14 days, according to the release
Since reopening for in-person instruction in September, the district has reported 96 cases. Of those, 39 are staff members and 57 are students.
Goliad County
One additional Goliad County resident has died from complications of COVID-19, according to data from Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
In all, five county residents who contracted the respiratory disease since the pandemic began have died.
A total of 248 county residents have been infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and an estimated 241 have recovered, according to the regional health department.
Refugio County
Refugio County reported two new cases of COVID-19.
The new cases bring the county total to 373, according to a Thursday news release.
The county has reported that 321 patients have recovered and 16 have died.
Matagorda County
Eleven new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Matagorda County.
In total 1,403 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease since the pandemic began, according to state data. Of those, an estimated 1,272 have recovered, and 63 county residents have died.
