Victoria school district reported five new COVID-19 cases since returning to classes Monday.
The new cases include three staff members and two students, according to a district news release. The cases include students from Victoria West High School and Howell Middle School and staffers from Stroman Middle School, Howell Middle School and Torres Elementary School.
The three staff members were last on campus Tuesday, according to the release. The West student was last on campus Friday, and the Howell student was last on campus Wednesday.
Anyone who came in close contact with any of the staffers or students will be notified and have to isolate for up to 10 days, according to the release.
The district has reported 117 cases since September. Of the cases 66 are among students and 51 are among staff members.
