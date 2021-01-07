VISD administration building
Victoria school district reported five new COVID-19 cases since returning to classes Monday.

The new cases include three staff members and two students, according to a district news release. The cases include students from Victoria West High School and Howell Middle School and staffers from Stroman Middle School, Howell Middle School and Torres Elementary School. 

The three staff members were last on campus Tuesday, according to the release. The West student was last on campus Friday, and the Howell student was last on campus Wednesday. 

Anyone who came in close contact with any of the staffers or students will be notified and have to isolate for up to 10 days, according to the release. 

The district has reported 117 cases since September. Of the cases 66 are among students and 51 are among staff members.

Chase Rogers covers breaking news and public safety for The Victoria Advocate. He graduated from Texas State University with a bachelor's in mass communications and journalism. Chase can be reached at 361-574-1286, crogers@vicad.com or on Twitter.

COVID-19 cases by county, Jan. 7, 2021

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 1,253 1,209 10
DeWitt 1,437 1,315 48
Goliad 282 275 8
Jackson 1,147 1,075 20
Lavaca 1,769 1,675 55
Matagorda 2,022 1,815 64
Refugio 471 396 17
Victoria 6,245 5,593 124
Wharton 2,571 2,268 75
9-County total 17,197 15,578 421

VISD COVID-19 cases Jan. 7

School Students Staff
Aloe Elementary School 1 1
Chandler Elementary School 3 1
Crain Elementary School 1 2
DeLeon Elementary School 1 5
Dudley Elementary School 0 3
Head Start 0 1
Hopkins Elementary School 1 3
Mission Valley Elementary School 0 1
O’Connor Elementary School 3 6
Rowland Elementary School 0 2
Schorlemmer Elementary School 0 1
Shields Elementary School 3 0
Smith Elementary School 3 3
Torres Elementary School 1 2
Vickers Elementary School 2 1
Cade Middle School 3 1
Howell Middle School 6 1
Patti Welder Middle School 5 6
Stroman Middle School 5 5
Victoria East High School 8 2
Victoria West High School 18 4
Liberty Academy 1 1
TOTAL 66 51

