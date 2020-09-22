Victoria Independent School District reported on Tuesday five new COVID-19 cases among students in the district.
Three students at Victoria West High School have tested positive, as well as two students at O'Connor Elementary.
Two of the West students were on campus on Saturday, the district reported, and one was on campus Tuesday.
Both of the O'Connor students were on campus Sept. 15.
The district planned to notify any students or staff known to have been in contact with any of the five students by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Victoria County officials reported seven new cases of COVID-19 and 13 recoveries Tuesday.
The county has 83 known active cases.
Of the 4,034 confirmed cases so far, 3,857 people have recovered and 94 have died.
There are 62 COVID-19 patients in area hospitals and 24 ICU beds available.
About 21% of hospital patients in Victoria's region are COVID-19 patients, placing Victoria above the 15% threshold required to allow businesses to operate at 75% capacity under Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order issued last week.
Lavaca County
Lavaca County reported on Tuesday the death of another resident from complications of COVID-19.
The county has reported 12 deaths.
The number of total cases increased by six to a total of 972, a day after officials from Texas' Public Health Region 8 added large numbers of previously uncounted, backlogged cases to the case totals for Calhoun, Jackson and Lavaca counties.
Of these 972 cases, a reported 916 people have recovered.
Wharton County
Another 11 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Wharton County on Tuesday, and 21 more patients have recovered from the disease, according to a news release from the county's office of emergency management.
As of Tuesday, 85 county residents are actively infected. Of the 1,408 total cases, an estimated 1,284 people have recovered and 39 people have died from complications of the virus. No new deaths were reported Tuesday.
County officials also said Tuesday's scheduled COVID-19 test site at the Wharton Civic Center was canceled. Officials will announce the next countywide testing site once the details are finalized, they said.
Matagorda County
Three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Matagorda County on Tuesday, according to state data.
In all, 1,039 county residents have been infected with the respiratory disease since the pandemic began, according to state data. Of those, an estimated 941 have recovered and 42 have died.
Calhoun County
Four more Calhoun County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the county's office of emergency management.
Of a total of 823 cases, an estimated 790 patients have recovered. Seven county residents have died from complications of the virus. No new recoveries or deaths were reported Tuesday.
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|823
|790
|7
|DeWitt
|915
|818
|42
|Goliad
|194
|190
|3
|Jackson
|605
|579
|7
|Lavaca
|972
|916
|12
|Matagorda
|1,039
|941
|42
|Refugio
|303
|288
|13
|Victoria
|4,034
|3,857
|94
|Wharton
|1,408
|1,284
|39
|9-County total
|10,293
|9,663
|259
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.
