Victoria’s school district reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its students and staff on Tuesday.
A student from Victoria East High School and a student from Hopkins Elementary school tested positive and were on campus on Tuesday, according to a district news release. A staff member from O’Connor Elementary School also tested positive and was on campus Monday.
Details about the cases will not be shared to maintain the students’ and staff member’s privacy.
Contact tracing for the new cases has begun, and areas used by the students and the staff member are being cleaned.
The staff member at O’Connor notified the principal that she had tested positive for COVID-19, and the campus nurse began contact tracing. The nurse also contacted the Victoria County Health Department with her contact tracing results, Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said.
The health department determined that four staff members and 42 students would need to be removed from school for 14 days because of their potential exposure, Shepherd said.
All who came into close contact with either the students or staff members will be notified by Tuesday, according to the release.
The new COVID-19 cases bring the district’s case count to eight since campuses reopened Sept. 8. Five of the cases are students, and three are staff members.
The virus that causes COVID-19 is spread primarily person to person through respiratory droplets, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Last week was the first time campuses opened their doors to students and faculty since being forced to close in March when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the Crossroads.
Also Tuesday, the Victoria County Public Health Department reported 12 newly confirmed infections among county residents, and 20 patients who had recovered from the respiratory disease.
In total, 3,978 patients have been diagnosed in Victoria County. There are 76 county residents confirmed to have died from complications of the virus, according to the health department.
No new fatalities were reported Tuesday.
Calhoun County
Five more residents of Calhoun County have been diagnosed with COVID-19, county officials said Tuesday.
Of the county’s 630 cases, an estimated 595 patients have recovered. Five county residents have died from complications of the virus. No new recoveries or deaths were reported Tuesday.
Also Tuesday, Calhoun County’s school district also reported new COVID-19 cases after a Seadrift School staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The staff member was at the Seadrift campus on Monday, according to a district news release. Information on the staff member will not be shared to maintain his or her privacy.
District officials will sanitize the areas potentially exposed to the virus. Those who came in close contact to the staff member will be notified and will need to isolate off campus for 14 days, according to the release.
This is the third case the district reported this month.
Matagorda County
Four new case of COVID-19 were confirmed in Matagorda County on Tuesday, according to state data.
In all, 980 county residents have been infected with the respiratory disease since the pandemic began. Of those, an estimated 907 have recovered and 40 residents have died, according to state data.
Free COVID-19 testing will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Bay City Civic Center, 201 Seventh St., Bay City.
Wharton County
There are 15 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 45 newly recovered patients in Wharton County, according to a news release from county officials.
Of the 1,349 cases in the county, an estimated 1,244 patients have recovered. There are 39 county residents who have died from complications of the virus. No new deaths were reported Tuesday.
COVID-19 reports for Jackson, Goliad, DeWitt, Refugio and Lavaca counties were not published Tuesday.
