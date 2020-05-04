Victoria school district announced additional plans for graduation.
The district will still do the virtual graduation as planned with the Victoria Television group, but officials will also host an in-person ceremony.
The in-person graduation will be broken down by school between May 26-28 and arrival times will be staggered, according to the news release.
Graduates will be allowed two guests max, and no spectators will be allowed in the stands at Memorial Stadium. Each graduate will walk the football field to "Pomp and Circumstance" to collect their diploma cover on stage as their names are announced, according to a news release.
“Our hearts go out to the class of 2020 and their families, who have watched cherished traditions altered or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic,” school officials said in the new release. “Our students’ safety and health remain our top priority.”
