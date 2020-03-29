Coronoavirus
Victoria Advocate graphic

The Victoria school district announced Sunday that an employee has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

This employee is in good condition and is isolated at home to prevent the spread to others, Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said in a message to students, staff and parents.

Here is the rest of the message:

"As we work closely with the Victoria County Public Health Department throughout this COVID-19 situation, health officials are confident this case has been fully evaluated, including having identified any contacts this person may have had over the past 14 days. They have already reached out to those individuals to provide further guidance.

"Our maintenance staff is ensuring all areas this employee may have been within our facilities in the last 14 days is thoroughly disinfected.

"The coronavirus is thought to be spread via person-to-person contact through contaminated air droplets from coughing and sneezing by an infected person. As with controlling the spread of other viruses, we urge you to take the following prevention measures:

"Wash your hands regularly, especially after using the restroom and before preparing or consuming food. Using soap and hot water, wash for about 20 seconds. Be sure to also wash your fingertips.

"Avoid coughing or sneezing into your hands or in the air. Always try to cough or sneeze into a tissue, and then throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, cough/sneeze into your arm.

"As much as you can, avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose.

"Anyone who is displaying symptoms associated with coronavirus (fever, cough, shortness of breath) should either call their primary care doctor or their local health department. The Victoria County Public Health Department hotline number is 361-580-5796.

"We recognize that this message is likely to cause concern in our community. Our public health officials have been outstanding partners throughout this entire situation. We join them in emphasizing the necessity of sharing information and acting with precaution throughout these extraordinary circumstances.

"We are supporting the employee to the extent we are able to help ensure a rapid and full recovery. We also will continue to keep you informed to the greatest extent possible."

— Dr. Quintin Shepherd

Superintendent of Schools

Chris Cobler is the editor and publisher of the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached at ccobler@vicad.com or 361-574-1271.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.